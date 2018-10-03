Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's feud seems to be completely resolved. The sisters spent the first half of the current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians fighting like their lives depended on it, but Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram with Kim is all the confirmation fans need to know that the two oldest Kardashian siblings are back on good terms again.

Kourtney posted what appears to be a behind-the-scenes shot of her and Kim on the set of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. The three photos show her and Kim sitting in front of a pink backdrop looking like they're about to do a solo shot for an episode on the show. Kim is pretty goofy in the three shots and Kourtney is mostly stoic, and it reminds me of literally every picture my older sister and I take together. Kourtney captioned the post, "My first best friend."

Some fans in the comments, are saying things like, "Aren't you guys in a fight," "lol can’t handle their ups and downs," and "She is literally the one that told u on television that you are the most unattractive to look at," which, honestly, are totally fair observations! Kim has said some truly horrible things this season! Why do we still watch this show? But they've apparently worked through their issues (for now...) since their huge fight happened in November 2017, and they're now back to being nice to each other.

Sisters who say horrible things to each other (but eventually, hopefully work things out), stay together!

That's the saying, right?

Even though things have cooled down between Kim and Kourtney IRL, their drama on this season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has been no joke. In the season premiere of the show's 15th season, the two sisters got into a blowup fight that ended (well, at least the first part) with Kim saying Kourtney was "the least exciting to look at."

But don't forget they're best friends!

E! Entertainment on YouTube

The fight continued later in the episode. A sobbing Kourtney was on the phone with Khloé (Kris Jenner and Kim were also there, but Kourtney didn't know that at first) and said, "I'm not here to be mistreated by my f*cking b*tch family. Kim saying that I'm the least interesting to look at — who even speaks like that?" She went on, "You guys just have really different values than me. I choose to be a mother to my three kids. I am not here looking for another job. I already work enough, more than I would like to."

This fight spanned over several episodes and resulted in Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé going to group therapy together. The therapy seemed to have helped a bit, but the tension did linger for a couple more episodes. By the time the episode where Chicago West was born aired, and the episode about Stormi Webster's birth aired the week after, the fight storyline had closed and the plot of the season shifted. Now, with Chicago and Stormi's arrivals fully documented, fans are getting closer to seeing the fallout of Tristan Thompson's reported cheating scandal and Khloé Kardashian's reaction to all of it. Plus, the birth of True Thompson happened in the middle of all of this, so it's going to be a dramatic time on the show. Thank gawd Kim and Kourtney aren't still fighting about their holiday photo shoot.