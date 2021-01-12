Dreams really do come true, at least, in Kourtney Kardashian's case. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star just shared behind the scenes footage from her final day filming the show, and she looks far from distraught. It's no secret the reality star wanted out from the show, and Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram from the last day shooting KUWTK has fans cracking jokes.

KUWTK fans were heartbroken to hear the long-running reality show would be coming to an end after 14 years. The family announced the news in September, taking to Instagram with a sentimental message.

"To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians," one part of their statement read. "After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years."

The news was bittersweet, but Kourt had been desperate to quit the show for quite some time, and even threatened to do just that. So when she was grinning from ear-to-ear in the photos from her final day on set, fans got a kick out of it.

"Happiest day in Kourtney's life," one person wrote in the comments.

"Your dream came true Kourt," another commented. "Your mood about this is definitely the second pic," another said, referring to her smiling photo.

Kardashian had made it increasingly clear how disinterested she'd grown in filming the show after nearly 15 years on the show. After telling a fan she quit the show in March 2020, she elaborated on her choice to take a step back on Instagram.

"The season premiere of season 18 airs tonight on E! These first two episodes are hard for me to watch but it is in our darker moments that the growth happens," she said. "I finally had the courage to change what was no longer bringing me happiness and putting my time and energy into that which is. Choose happiness!"

At least Kardashian stays keeping it real. She's one person we probably won't be seeing crocodile tears from as the show comes to a close.