Tensions between Kourtney Kardashian and her sister Kim have been at an all-time high since late 2019. Now, it's finally looking like things may have reached a breaking point. Fans are so shook by the sisters' fight in the Season 18 premiere of their reality show, they're wondering: Did Kourtney Kardashian quit Keeping Up with the Kardashians? The answer seems to lie in the celeb's recent social media posts.

ICYMI, Kim has been having problems with Kourtney since she's kept a lot of her life private. It flared up when Kourtney said she wanted to keep boundaries in her private life versus KUWTK. “If I have boundaries, respect them," she said. On the premiere of Season 18 of KUWTK on Thursday, March 26, viewers finally got to see the full scene of Kourtney and Kim fist fighting.

Fans' initial reactions to Kourtney and Kim K getting in a physical altercation were a mix of shock and curiosity. The promo clip in February led some fans to believe Kourtney cornered Kim, however, it ended up going down a bit differently.

After Kourtney revealed she wanted to take a step back from filming the show, it seems like the beef between Kim K and her sis got to be too much. Kourtney took to Instagram to post before the premiere of Season 18, and it sounds like a confession that she officially quit the show. She wrote, "The season premier [sic] of season 18 airs tonight on E! These first two episodes are hard for me to watch but it is in our darker moments that the growth happens."

Kourtney continued, "I finally had the courage to change what was no longer bringing me happiness and putting my time and energy into that which is. Choose happiness!"

The season premiere escalated with Kourtney and Kim duking it out after Kim accused Kourtney of not caring, dissing her work ethic, along with Kendall Jenner's. "You act like I don't do sh*t! I will literally f*ck you up if you mention it again," Kourtney exploded. She continued, "Honestly, change the narrative in your mind. I work my f*cking ass off."

When Kourtney went at Kim, it took a turn. "Don't ever come at me like that," Kim said.

While her Instagram post definitely seems to hint at a separation from the show, it's Kourtney's recent clapback on Twitter that really seals the deal. Twitter user @g_gllgs, Gracie Gallegos, wrote, "@kourtneykardash just needs to quit the damn show! I’m over her not wanting to film." Kourtney saw the tweet and responded, “I did. Bye."

Whew, there's so much to unpack in the first episode of KUWTK, but you'll have to stay tuned until Thursday, April 2 at 8 p.m. PT on E! to see if the sisters overcame the fist fight.

Although Kourtney hasn't made an official statement, it sure sounds like she left the show from her blunt tweet. If that's the case, it will definitely be one of the biggest shake-ups ever for KUWTK.