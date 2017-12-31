Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram Caption In Her Last Holiday Pic Is Convincing Us That Kylie's Pregnant

Another Kardashian-Jenner Christmas photo is making the rounds, and guess who's missing... again. Forget Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego — it's 2017 (practically 2018) and we are wondering Where In The World Is Kylie Jenner. Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram caption in her latest holiday photo seems to hint at that alleged pregnancy surrounding her lil' sis, and we can't help but think this new post is some sort of clue.

Kourt, master 'Grammer, seems to be toying with her following. The shot features all the Kardashian-Jenner women (minus Kylie) and the caption reads, "When you can’t find the rest of the family for the photo ..." Not to mention, a good chunk of the little ones are missing, too — but obviously the focus is on Kylizzle. The 20-year-old has never been one to shy away from a photo op, so it's kind of interesting that she decided to forgo all holiday snaps for 2017. Perhaps she's hiding something? Elite Daily reached out to the Kardashian's reps for comment, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Naturally, it didn't take long for Kourt's followers to catch on that a certain family member was M.I.A. Comments such as "Where is Kylie," "Where is King Kylie," and "Kylie just get out there, show off your bump and enjoy it," began to appear. The other major observation? No one is smiling, so I guess they're not feeding into this whole "It's the most wonderful time of year" mantra.

when you and the squad turn up at the party like.. [📸: @kourtneykardash] 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 https://t.co/BNZI7J3QXo — (@misspapcouk) #

Though the reality starlet didn't want to show her face (and possibly her baby bump) on her family's annual holiday card, she did make an appearance elsewhere. Love Magazine in the U.K. decided to close out 2017 with Jenner on its cover. The photo features a headshot of the 20-year-old decked out in red (note an important word here: headshot). Big sister Kendall Jenner took the red-hot photo and momager Kris Jenner conducted the interview. This is surely one for the books. (In all seriousness, I do love that sweater and lipstick shade.)

It's nearly here, #LOVE19! Celebrating the women and girls of 2018. @KylieJenner photographed by @KendallJenner and interviewed by @KrisJenner💥 — (@thelovemagazine) #

Regardless of what photos surface, no one is going to be happy until the makeup megastar confirms or denies the pregnancy herself. Baby bump photos did make the rounds on the internet, but people didn't seem entirely convinced that the shots were the real deal. Understandably so — this is the age of Photoshop, after all. Harper's Bazaar reports the birthday party for King Kylie's BFF Jordyn Woods — where Kylie's bump supposedly made a grand appearance — was held at Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith's house in Calabassas back in September. We see blurred photos of Kylie's alleged bump, but other than that, it's pretty difficult to confirm or deny these rumors (that's why everyone is waiting for you, Kylie).

Mama Kris did have photos of Kylie and beau Travis Scott from Christmas, but again, the two seemed very big on the headshot, leaving fans speculating... still. Oh what a tangled web we weave, guys. The "is she" or "isn't she" question is driving everyone bonkers. For the sake of humanity, let's hope that Kylie puts fans out of their misery and just tells them what's going on.

Sources have previously stated that Jenner plans to remain under the radar until she (allegedly) gives birth. One insider told PEOPLE,

Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off.

Looks like we'll be waiting... unless the reality starlet's New Year's resolution is to share her news with the world (or deny it).

