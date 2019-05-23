Keeping Up With the Kardashians has been on the air for over a decade, can you believe that? It's really been 12 years since the world came to know about the infamous Kardashian family. In all that time, KUWTK fans have seen the family go through it all, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner growing from kids to young adults, the Kardashian sisters ending and starting relationships, and not to mention, nearly all the Kardashian-Jenner siblings becoming parents. With the show being on the air for so long, fans believed they'll never have to say goodbye to the Kardashians. That is, until now. Kourtney Kardashian's comments about quitting reality TV will make KUWTK think hard about how they'll deal if — or when — the Kardashians step away from the show.

On May 23, Paper rolled out a new interview with Kourtney Kardashian, as well as a new digital cover that featured the star looking pretty in pink. While Kourtney looks totally rich and fabulous on the cover, it seems that she never expected her life to turn out this way.

Speaking about how successful KUWTK has become, she said:

I just didn't really think about it. I never thought it was going to become this thing, but everything just happened so quickly from when we shot the sizzle reel or whatever. It got green-lit straight away.

I don't personally watch the show, but I can see why so many people do. A lot of drama goes on in the Kardashian family. From Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson supposedly cheating on her days before she gave birth and Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship fallout to Kim Kardashian airing her beef with Taylor Swift on TV, there's no doubt about it: the Kardashians are one entertaining bunch and people can't get enough of them— well everyone except for Kourtney, apparently. Kourtney actually told Paper that if the cameras turned off, "I would be very happy.” To do that, she thinks that going somewhere far, far away would make her feel happy and at peace.

I always say I want to move away someday and just be away from it all. Sail away. No one will ever see me again…I keep throwing up different places, but then I’ll go there to visit and I’ll be like, ‘Nope, this isn’t it, but glad I came.’ We’ve just been to Finland. And I was like, ‘Check, it’s great for me to visit, but I’m not going to move there.’ Maybe Norway. Switzerland? I’ve got a lot of ideas.

Hmmm, so those vacations weren't just for fun? Normal people go town to town looking for their next housing purchase, but Kourtney? She goes country to country. Iconic.

KUWTK fans may not be happy about Kourtney's comments about the show, but I hope she is able to find her dream place one day and take her kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign with her. I mean, the show can't last forever, right? So good for Kourtney for thinking about her post-KUWTK life.