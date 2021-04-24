Kourtney Kardashian is still going strong with her Blink-182 boo Travis Barker, and they have the coolest couple friends of anyone. After a cozy double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly back in late March, the pair of couples went on yet another outing for a birthday celebration. The group partied it up for Machine Gun Kelly's 31st birthday, proving that they are double dating royalty. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's photo at Machine Gun Kelly's birthday is another adorable double date, and I can't hang.

MGK's birthday was on Thursday, April 22, but he hosted a party a day earlier on Wednesday, April 21. On the guest list was none other than Kardashian and Barker. Also in attendance were Yungblud, DubXX, KBeaZy, Iann Dior, Tyla Yaweh, and Jesse Jo Stark. Gathering at Delilah in Los Angeles, MGK sported a bling-y sweatshirt, while his main squeeze wore a matching black top and pants. The photo in question was posted on MGK's Instagram via a thread of birthday snaps.

The double date pic captures Kardashian and Barker snuggled up to the left while MGK and Fox posed playfully in a booth.

MGK captioned the series of pics, "I'll grow up next summer...SINcerely, birthday boy."

ICYMI, the first double date the couples were spotted on was at the UFC fight, UFC 260: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2, in Enterprise, Nevada, on March 27. They were seated in the VIP section and posed for the audience camera. In the video posted by ESPN, Fox smiles and throws a peace sign, and MGK raises his glass. When it pans to Kardashian and Barker, who were eating lollipops, the former made a shy, happy smile, and Barker threw up a "rock on" sign.

Once the fight was over, they all went to The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails in Las Vegas. Us Weekly reported that MGK and Barker even did a duet of "All The Small Things" by Barker's band Blink-182.

The other photos and vids from MGK's birthday bash include a picture of him posing in front of a black and pink cake and tons of shots of his celeb group celebrating.

Although Kardashian and Fox seem to be new friends, MGK and Barker have a bit of history. They've previously collaborated on music projects like YUNGBLUD's "I Think I'm OKAY" and MGK and Halsey's "forget me too."

Fox and MGK got together after meeting on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020, but Kardashian and Barker's romance isn't as straightforward. Fans first got suspicious of the pair when Barker commented on an Instagram photo of Kardashian's in January 2021. That wouldn't look so suspect, except for the fact that they both posted the same view from the same infinity pool. The couple officially confirmed the news by going Insta-official in February.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Each couple has shared some seriously sweet sentiments about their loved ones. The most intense may have been Fox's comment to Nylon in November 2020, when she said of MGK, "Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire." She added, "The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude."

However these couples are feeling, it's pretty clear that fans are experiencing their own gratitude for all the dang cute vibes. Here's hoping these double dates keep going strong!