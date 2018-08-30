With Labor Day just around the corner, the bad news is that summer is almost over, but the good news is that a whole bunch of sales will be happening over the next few days. And if you're a fan of Kim Kardashian's cosmetics line, then you'll be enjoying some of the long weekend's sweetest deals. So let's get into the details! The KKW Beauty 2018 Labor Day sale will be starting on Friday, Aug. 31, at 12 p.m. PST, and end on Monday Sep. 3, at 11:59 p.m. PST. This means shoppers will have several days to enjoy a 25 percent discount sitewide, without having to enter a promo code at checkout. The only catch is that KKW Beauty's new Ultra Beams, which are set to drop on Aug. 31 as well, will sadly not be included in the sale.

Now, now, wipe those tears away, because to ease your broken heart, the KKW Fragrance Labor Day sale is happening from Thursday, Aug. 30, at 12 p.m. PST until Sep. 3, at 11:59 p.m. PST, and fans can get Crystal Gardenia ($60, kkwfragrance.com), Crystal Gardenia Citrus ($60, kkwfragrance.com) and KKW Body ($60, kkwfragrance.com) — Kimoji Fragrances will be excluded as they are restocking — all for 25 percent off the original price.

But keeping KKW Beauty in mind, with such a great sale happening across the entire site, how do you pick out what you really need without accidentally going broke? Well, I'm not going to lie, this is probably going to be a toughie, but there are definitely a few standout products that you shouldn't miss out on this time around!

KKW x Mario Bundle

Offering a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, along with a Crème Lipstick and Juicy and Super Nude Glosses, this bundle has already been discounted from $101 to $85 — add the additional sale discount, and this package is basically a steal!

Crème Contour & Highlight Set

Once a product has been listed as one of Allure's Best of Beauty picks, then you know it's something you definitely need to add to your makeup bag — and these contour and highlight sticks are no exception. Offering shades for every skin tone, from fair to deep dark, nearly everyone who purchases this kit should be able to find the perfect hue for them. Sadly, however, the light and medium shades seem to be sold out at the moment, but fingers crossed that both will be restocked in time for the sale!

Classic Palette

With the recent tragic news of Urban Decay's OG Naked Palette's passing, there's really no better time to invest in a new neutral eyeshadow set than now. And with 10 pans of matte and metallic shades, this palette can be used day or night to create either a subtle or dramatic look at any time.

Now, as with most KKW Beauty sales, I am almost positive that a bunch of items (if not all) will likely sell out very quickly. So if you're really itching to get your hands on some product, it's definitely a good idea to head to kkwbeauty.com to sign up for email notifications, that way you can have you wallet handy as soon as the sale begins.