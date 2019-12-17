If you thought the richest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was engaged, I come bearing some sad news: Kim Kardashian's response to Kylie Jenner engagement rumors shuts them down real quick. ICYMI: Jenner was spotted wearing a massive tear-shaped diamond on her finger in an Instagram Story she posted to her account on Dec. 13, which lead fans to believe that she was possibly engaged to Travis Scott. The rumors even made their way over to none other than Ellen DeGeneres, who decided to ask Kardashian to clear things up during a Dec. 17 appearance on her show.

Unfortunately for any of you out there who really had your hopes up sky high for an engagement between Jenner and Scott, Kardashian could not have been more clear about the fact that her youngest sister is most definitely not engaged. “Definitely, they’re not engaged,” Kardashian responded with confidence, even going so far as to note that Jenner “wearing it on a different finger.”

So, who did get Jenner the ring? Well, Kardashian was pretty dang sure that her billionaire sister got the "big ring" for herself. “I think she bought that herself because she was showing us,” she explained.

BTW, here's the massive ring in case you wanted to see it for yourself:

OK, so Scott and Jenner are definitely not engaged... but are they even at all together? Kardashian didn't exactly have a definitive answer on that one.

"I don’t know," she responded to DeGeneres. "Isn’t that what I always say when I come here?"

When DeGeneres asked if Kardashian actually didn't know or if she just wasn't allowed to tell, Kardashian maintained that she legit had no idea what her sister's relationship status with Scott is.

"No, I honestly don’t know," she said. "But I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly."

Kardashian's assessment of her sister's relationship with her maybe ex should come as no surprise to fans who've been following Jenner and Scott closely since their split. Even in her announcement of the breakup on Twitter on Oct. 3, Jenner made it clear that she and Scott are choosing to remain friends and prioritize their daughter. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Since then sources have consistently maintained that the two exes are on great terms and, most recently, even reportedly spent a "flirty" Thanksgiving together in Palm Springs, California.

Whether or not they're getting back together, it seems as though the two definitely do love and respect each other. That's all that matters, right?