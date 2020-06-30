The Kardashian/Jenners love to switch up their hairstyles in myriad ways. The family is no stranger to wigs, extensions, and temporary dye jobs. But the latest sister to try out a new look definitely plans on keeping it for a while, it seems. In an Instagram story posted on Monday, June 29, Kim Kardashian West debuted freshly-dyed, bright red hair — and it’s decidedly not a wig.

“You guys, I dyed my hair red. Do you love it?” the beauty mogul says in the video, showing off her new, deep-cherry red hair while turning her head side to side. In the first video Kardashian posted, her hair is styled in a low, sleek ponytail. For the second video, her hair is tied up in a messy bun. She then zooms in to show the hint of her natural, brown roots poking through. “It’s not a wig before you start with that sh*t,” her go-to hairstylist Chris Appleton confirmed in his own Instagram post.

This is a really bold look for Kardashian. Over the past few years, she’s mostly kept her hair in the more natural blonde to spectrum. Most lately, however, she’s been rocking her natural, dark brown hair. Still, Kardashian has also already tried out platinum blonde and bronde in 2020, so it’s anyone’s guess how long the hair chameleon keeps the red look for.

Kardashian isn’t the only person trying out new looks during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Kylie Jenner debuted a platinum blonde ‘do on June 23 before dyeing it a soft pink four days later. Whether or not Jenner’s just having a fun wig moment is yet to be seen. Khloé Kardashian also switched up her ‘do in the same week as her sisters by returning to long, brown hair. Kendall Jenner, notorious for never straying from her dark brown locks, switched things up in May 2020 with a dirty blonde color job. While quarantine dye-jobs are definitely trending right now, perhaps no one is having more fun than the Kardashian/Jenner fam.

While Kardashian hasn’t yet made her new hair Instagram Feed-post official, fans are showing an outpouring of support on Appleton’s post, including Paris Hilton, who simply wrote, “Love it.” A lot of other fans wrote about how excited they are to see the reality TV star in something different. With the firetruck shade, I think Kardashian has officially deemed it Hot Girl Summer 2.0.