They say Disney is the happiest place on earth, and, if that's the case, Chicago West's birthday party was a close second. The tot's b-day bash was completely decked out in Disney decor, and pics from the day looked like a total dream come true. Kim Kardashian's photos of Chi's Mini Mouse-themed 2nd birthday party will make your jaw drop.

While I'm over here having complete FOMO over Chi's epic celebration, let me just remind you that she is two. T-w-o. I can confidently say that wherever I had my 2nd birthday party, it did not look like this.

Chi's special day included a massive three-tiered Minnie Mouse cake, as well as a hand-painted mural that showcased Chi's name in classic Disney script. Endless floral arrangements covered the dining tables, and the pastel pink theme looked like something plucked out of a fairytale. Between the tea party that was held and the grandiose decor, it was all very Alice In Wonderland meets Cinderella.

Momma Kim K was on hand to document the festivities, and was sure to share some special moments with fans on Instagram. Just look at how adorable little Chi looks in her Minnie Mouse ears and face paint. If you click through the slideshow, you can see the table set-up and Chi's cake, too.

Auntie Khloé Kardashian also shared some close-up shots of the stunning floral arrangements and Minnie Mouse cupcakes.

On the morning of Chi's birthday, Kim was sure to share a loving message about her daughter on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!" Kim captioned her post.

As lavish as Chi's 2nd birthday party was, it wasn't the first time we've seen the KarJenner family go all out for their kids' birthdays, and it surely won't be the last. Between Saint's dinosaur-themed birthday party one month earlier, and North West's unforgettable Candy Land bash in June 2019, it's expected for the Kardashians to pull out all the stops for their kids. But with her Minnie Mouse-themed dream day, Chi may have just gotten the most magical one yet.