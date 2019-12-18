The Kardashians know how to throw a good party. Remember when Kim and Kourtney Kardashian threw an epic Candy Land-themed party with gigantic gummy bears for North West and Penelope Disick's birthdays on June 15? It was epic. And Kim kept the epic birthday bashes rolling, because she recently threw another epic event in honor of her eldest boy. You'll see what I'm talking about when you take a look at Kim Kardashian's photos of Saint's 4th birthday party.

Saint West turned 4 years old on Dec. 5, and his family threw him a dinosaur-themed party on Dec. 7. Kardashian shared photos of the party on Instagram on Dec. 17. "Kanye and I threw Saint the coolest dinosaur party for his 4th birthday!!! He had so much fun! Thank you @mindyweiss," she captioned it.

The group of photos featured Saint walking through what looked-like a cross between a scene from Jurassic Park and the city of Bedrock in The Flinstones. There were gigantic dinosaur eggs decorations and larger-than-life Tyrannosaurus Rex heads popping out of the ground.

The party looked incredible. Of course, Saint was smiling ear-to-ear thanks to the festivities. Even great grandma MJ was there having a roaring good time, too.

Prior to the party, Kardashian dedicated a special Instagram post to Saint, calling him her "sweet Sainty."

"I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint! You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet!" she started. "I am so happy today if your 4th birthday and We get to celebrate how much you’ve grown! Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty. (When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and the only momma I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS)."

Kim Kardashian loves to give her kids the world on their birthdays, and Saint's bash was definitely one to remember. Just imagine what it'll be like when her eldest North turns 16. Oh, fans will love to see it.