It was a very happy birthday for 2-year-old Chicago West as momma Kim Kardashian kicked off the special day in the sweetest way. Kardashian's second youngest child is swiftly growing up, and she was sure to shower her with love on social media the morning of Jan. 15. Kim Kardashian's Instagram for Chi's 2nd birthday will melt your heart.

Now, Kardashian has been known to share loving posts each time one of her kids has a birthday. Just last month, in December 2019, she gushed over her love for Saint West as he turned four. It was too adorbs. Oh, and when Chi celebrated her first birthday in 2019, Kardashian shared so many loving words then, too.

However, Kardashian's 2019 b-day post for Chi just might take the cake. It was unbelievably sweet, and an absolute must-read for fans of the KarJenner family.

"Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2! You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day! My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!" Kim captioned the post.

The slideshow not only had the sweetest message, but featured two adorable photos of little Chi decked out in the ~coolest~ streetwear inspired outfit that are undoubtedly the cutest thing you'll see all day. Apparently, her mom's great style is rubbing off on her.

Check out Kim's post for yourself below.

Grammy Kris Jenner also shared a sweet post of her own to Instagram.

"Happy Birthday precious Chi Chi!!! You have brought so much joy and love into our family and I love you to the moon and back!!! You are our little angel doll and I love watching you grow.. what a blessing you are!" she wrote.

Clearly, there's lots of love to go around for Chi. No word yet on how Chi is spending her special day, but I'm sure the Kardashian fam have something special planned for her. The family has a go big or go home mentality when it comes to birthdays, and there's no doubt Chi is being showered with love and prezzies galore.