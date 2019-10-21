Kim Kardashian West turned the big 3-9 on Monday, October 21 and her family is celebrating online with by posting cute throwback photos and heartwarming captions to match. Honestly, the Kardashians' Instagrams for Kim's 39th birthday are priceless and just so touching.

The Kardashian-Jenner fam flooded the internet with sweet messages in honor of Kim's 39th trip around the sun. KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner shared an adorable carousel post that starts with a photo of Kim as a toddler wearing white overalls and blue ribbons in her hair before a few snaps of her as a tween, adult, and then mother. Kris sweetly called her daughter "a force of nature" before thanking her for "shining her bright light" on everyone she loves.

"You are always leading the way and showing us your true super power with how you are always reaching out to others. You are so kind, generous, and compassionate and I’m so proud of the amazing woman you have grown into. I love you so much and I’m beyond blessed to be your Mom," Kris finished. Tearjerker.

Khloé Kardashian also wished her older sister a happy birthday with a few sweet sibling photos and a heartfelt message. "There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you," started Khloé.

"For all the years of your life, you have glowed from the inside out. There has always been a magnetic energy about you. You’ve written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out. But most importantly, You leave people better ... I pray, on your birthday and every day of your life, that you forever feel loved, respected and appreciated!" she wrote before finishing with, "You are everything to so many but especially me." Oh my gawsh, here come the waterworks.

Kylie Jenner shared a glamorous photo of herself and her big sister Kim looking nearly identical along with her birthday tribute. "Happy birthday to my beautiful big sister. I’m so blessed to have you in my life!! Your love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched. i love you in this life and beyond!!!"

Kourtney Kardashian kept it short, with a simple and sweet birthday message. "Happy Birthday Kimberly Noel Kardashian West! I love you forever," she wrote under a photo of a young Kim and Kourtney at a table. Kourtney adorably stuck her tongue out at the camera while Kim flashed a warm smile.

Kendall Jenner opted to takeover her own Instagram stories with throwback photos of Kim, including a few of the reality star holding her as a baby. "Happy birthday sister!!!" Kendall shared over a sweet snap of a young Kim and baby Kendall. Both sisters gave the camera smizes worth money. Love it!

Kendall also included a shot she took of Kim and her hubby Kanye West cuddling on the couch. Aww...

Kim also received a ton of sweet birthday tributes which she regrammed on her Instagram stories, including messages from The Wendy Williams Show, designer Zac Posen, Nicki Minaj, and model Emily Ratajkowski. Since my birthday post probably won't make the cut, I'll just leave this here: Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian!