Kim Kardashian West was all about pairing shiny jet-black strands with a glowy tan this summer, but now that fall is officially here, she's debuted an autumnal new shade of brunette, and I couldn't be more obsessed with the look. Kim Kardashian's new chocolate cold brew hair is the cool-toned hue of my dark-haired dreams, and seeing as I just swore off bleaching my hair until 2020, I'm about to copy this look as soon as my colorist has an opening for an appointment. If you're a brown-haired guy or gal in need of some inspo, Kardashian and her hairstylist have answered your prayers.

If you're a hair fanatic who worships at the altar of Kardashian glamour, it's about darn time you threw Chris Appleton a follow. Appleton is responsible for the majority of Kim's best hair colors and styles, and his other celeb clients include Jennifer Lopez, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry, just to name a few. How's that for a flex? Basically, if you've lusted after a particular head of hair in Hollywood, it's highly likely Appleton was the mastermind behind the look. While he's had Kardashian's strands looking sleek and shiny all summer with a jet-black hue worn at practically every length, he's managed to lighten Kim's locks just a bit for fall, and the chocolatey hue is everything and more.

On Instagram, Appleton describes Kim's new 'do as "Autumn hair color Cool Chocolate brown 🍂":

Kardashian always looks vampy with her black hair, but this lighter brown is just so luxe. I love it so much! As was first reported by Elite Daily in May 2018, cold brew hair is a gorgeous spin on a classic cool-toned brunette, and I love that Kim's looks a bit darker at the roots and gets gradually lighter toward the ends for a perfectly-blended melt. This is my dream brown hair, people.

If you need a reminder, this is what Kim's strands looked like when we saw her last, serving looks at the Emmys:

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her black strands really suit her, but IDK, I'm partial to this new lighter brown:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even Mary Phillips, one of Kardashian's fave makeup artists, sang her new shade's praises. "Give us all the shades of brown for fall 🍁☕️🍫," she captioned a repost of Appleton's photo. And of course, the comment sections on both posts were overflowing with love for the look. "Oooo love kimmy with chocolate hair," wrote hairstylist Scotty Cunha, and Kim's go-to MUA Mario Dedivanovic agreed, writing, "Ohh dis hair is ♥️." Of course, Kardashian's fans were even more obsessed, with comments like "Looks so good my new fav" and "*books an immediate hair appt😍*" as far as the eye can see and the finger can scroll.

This isn't the first time Kardashian has rocked chocolately cold brew color, mind you:

Still, it's not often she opts for the shade, so it's exciting nonetheless. If you're looking to copy Kim's look and go chocolate cold brew brunette this fall, make sure your at-home hair care routine is on point to ensure strands stay cool-toned and don't end up brassy.

Just as a purple shampoo tones blonde strands, blue shampoo is the move for brunettes, like the Joico Color Balance Blue Shampoo ($17, ulta.com):

If you'd rather use a product that will add more brown pigment instead of toning the shade you've already got, the Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask in "Cocoa" ($28, moroccanoil.com) is for you:

Let's keep our fingers crossed Kardashian keeps this look all season, because honestly? It's one of her best hair colors to date. Long live chocolatey cold brew Kim!