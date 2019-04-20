People can't stop talking about the infamous college admissions scandal that has entangled at least 50 people, including some famous faces. The scandal has prompted discussions about access, wealth, power and influence, with stars like Julia Roberts and Dean Norris offering their takes on the matter. Even your favorite beauty mogul weighed in on it, and Kim Kardashian's comments on the college admissions scandal make a lot of sense.

Kardashian opened up about the scandal in an upcoming interview with CNN's Van Jones that was obtained and shared by E! News on April 19. When asked how she would use her access to help her children rather than abusing it, the reality star responded:

If they couldn't get into a school, I would never want to use privilege to try to force them into a situation that they wouldn't thrive in anyway. That is not appropriate.

She continued on to say that, at the end of the day, she just wants her kids to be "kind" and that using her influence to get them into a school is pointless. “I want my kids to be as grounded as possible. To buy your way into something just wouldn’t benefit anybody,” Kardashian added. She said in closing that she hopes she's an inspiration for her kids now that she's pursuing a law degree, in addition to balancing her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians and her KKW beauty line. "It's never too late and there is no easy way out," she concluded.

OK, Kim!

She's seriously got some good points there. Good for her.

The world has been talking about the scandal since March 12, when news broke that at least 50 people, including a number of celebrities like Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, have been implicated in a major scandal to allegedly bribe their kids' way into a number of big-name universities, like Yale and Stanford. Elite Daily previously reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office of the District of Massachusetts, which is leading the case and brought the indictments forward, for comment, but did not hear back. A spokesperson for Loughlin said she "does not have any information to share" in response to Elite Daily's request for comment at the time, while Huffman's spokesperson did not respond to Elite Daily's request for comment.

In the days since, Huffman, who is accused of allegedly paying $15,000 to a foundation help rig her daughter's SAT, accepted a plea deal. According to CBS News, Huffman entered a guilty plea and issued a statement on Monday, April 8, which said:

I am pleading guilty to the charge brought against me by the United States Attorney's Office. I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done. My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her. This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Loughlin, on the other hand, has not entered a plea. She reportedly rejected a plea deal on April 8 that would have gotten her between 18 and 24 months in prison, per People. A source told People the Full House actress, who is accused of allegedly paying $500,000 to reportedly make it seem like her daughters were athletic recruits to guarantee their admission at the University of Southern California, refused the deal "not seeing how serious this is." The next day, she was reportedly hit with money laundering charges. She's now reportedly facing 20 years in prison for each charge. Elite Daily reached out to Loughlin's representation for comment on the reports of her rejected plea deal and additional money laundering charges, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

As heated as this drama is, it's safe to say we'll be talking about this for a while. Get ready to hear more comments from your faves.