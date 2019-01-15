You've got to give it to Kim Kardashian. If there is one woman who knows how to keep it moving, it's her. (Well, her and her mom, Kris Jenner, but that's for another time and place.) Kim has had some serious famous beef with some pretty huge celebrities, which infamously includes Taylor Swift and Drake. Both conflicts arguably stem from her husband Kanye West's relationships with the two musicians, but that's just the kind of girl Kim is. She's ride or die, and Kanye's beef is her beef. Still, Kim K's choice between getting stuck with Drake or Taylor Swift in an elevator is kind of surprising. I'll give you one guess...

The answer is Taylor Swift. Did you see that coming? I didn't.

Even though Drake's drama with Kim and Kanye is much more current, I feel like Swift's saga with them runs so much deeper. I mean, Drake is literally currently collaborating with Travis Scott who is now Kardashian family. Drake and Scott created the current hit "Sicko Mode" which Scott just performed all over the country as part of his Astroworld tour.

Even so —

Clearly, the beef between Drake and Kimye is intense AF. She made that clear during her and her sisters' recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

On Monday, Jan. 14, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé stopped by Cohen's LA clubhouse for a special episode of WWHL. During that time, Cohen and viewers had the chance to ask questions about some of the biggest Kardashian scandals of years gone by, including some of their most publicized celebrity feuds. Cohen is famous for playing bite-sized games with his guests that cut to the heart of drama playing out in their lives or initiate what the kids call "spilling tea."

This episode, he asked Kim's sister Kourtney to play his famous game "Plead The Fifth" which requires guests to answer three questions. Usually, they are allowed to "plead the fifth" on one of them, but in this case, Cohen asked Kourtney to pass a question to one of her sisters if she didn't want to answer. When he asked Kourtney who she thinks is the least exciting sister to look at, she totally passed the buck to Kim.

Cohen followed that question up by asking Kim, "Who would you rather be stuck in an elevator with, Taylor Swift or Drake?" Without hesitating, she said, "Taylor Swift."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

I know. My eyebrows raised, too.

During a different game called "Squash that Beef," Kim told Cohen she is "over" her feud with Swift, claiming she feels everyone has "moved on."

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on YouTube

I don't know. I can't see a future where the "Imma let you finish" meme isn't relevant anymore, but maybe that's just me.

The thing that's always stood out the most about Kim is her endlessly cool demeanor and her omnipresent chill vibe. Even when faced with questions about the biggest feuds in her life and pop culture history, she sips on her sparkly bevy like a real cool, expensive, cucumber.

YouTube

Sorry, Drake. Haters gonna hate. Kim's gonna Kim.