Things in the rap world are heating up again, and this time, we're talking about Kanye West and Drake (again). The two rappers have been at odds for quite some time, but things became a whole lot worse after West took to Twitter to demand an apology from Drake. After receiving a request for clearance from Drake for a track called "Say What’s Real," West's Twitter spree included claims that Drake was threatening him, and things got intense. And Kim Kardashian's reaction to Drake and Kanye West's feud shows that no matter what, she's got her husband's back. Elite Daily reached out to West, Kardashian, and Drake’s team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So let's backtrack for a hot minute and talk about West's tweets. On Thursday, Dec. 13, West sent out a series of tweets, demanding an apology from Drake for not only dissing his Yeezy brand, but also for reportedly reaching out to the Kardashian-Jenner family without West knowing.

It all began when West took a screenshot of a message that showed Drake sent in a clearance request for West's song, "Say What's Real," which Drake needs because, according to Billboard, his song, "Say You Will" was "originally produced by West and is from his 2008 album 808s & Heartbreak," meaning "Drake needs West's approval in order to have his rendition live on any streaming service."

That ultimately set West off in a rage of tweets.

"Still need that apology for mentioning the 350s and trying to take food out your idols kids mouths," West wrote in one tweet, and in one immediately following, he tweeted, "Been trying to meet with you for 6 months bro… You sneak dissing on trav records and texting Kris talking bout how’s the family."

He also reiterated the fact that he didn't tell Pusha T about Drake’s kid. "I told you I ain’t tell Pusha about your son," the rapper wrote, "It’s all love bro bro but don’t play with me. You stay too close to be playing all these industry games bro."

Not only did West demand an apology from Drake, he also sent out multiple tweets that alluded to the fact that Drake called him and threatened him and his family. "Drake called trying to threatened me," one tweet read. In another, he wrote, "You threatened the safety of me and my family."

There were dozens more tweets in a similar vein calling Drake out, and we're pretty sure Drake saw the series of tweets, because he posted his reaction to his Instagram Story shortly after West's Twitter spree:

Drake / Instagram

Eesh.

Ultimately, West tweeted that Drake called and apologized, and, in another tweet, he wrote, "Mission accomplished."

But you guys. It ain't over until Kim Kardashian says it's over. She took to Twitter herself in the early morning hours of Dec. 14, tagging Drake and writing, "Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake."

She then tweeted, "My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world."

Honestly, it's actually nice to see Kim stand up for her husband, no matter what comes his way. While we may never really know the full story between West's ongoing feud with Drake, at least we know that Kim supports him through thick and thin.

It's pretty clear that if you mess with Yeezy, Kim's going to come for you, too. Don't say I didn't warn you.