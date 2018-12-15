Considering that Travis Scott and Kanye West are both romantically linked to Kardashian sisters and might as well be brothers-in-law, the "Butterfly Effect" rapper was maybe the last person that fans expected West to call out during his Twitter feud with Drake. Luckily, it looks like the pair made up behind-the-scenes on Saturday, Dec. 15, but not after West slammed Scott for working with arch-nemesis Drake on "Sicko Mode" and accused him of threatening him. The pair might be family through their ties to Kim and Kylie, but are Kanye West and Travis Scott friends in the real sense of the word? Here's what we know.

First of all, it's important to remember that 'Ye and Scott go way back. Six years ago in November 2012, Travis Scott aka Jacques Berman Webster II signed a deal with Kanye West's music label, GOOD Music. Scott worked with the GOOD music team on "Cruel Summer" before releasing his own hit track, "Owl Pharaoh." He also collaborated with West on Yeezus in 2013, setting up the then-unknown rapper as an upstart to watch in the music scene. In a 2015 interview with Complex, Scott credited the "I Love It" rapper for helping jump-start his path to stardom. "He took me in super early in my career," he told the publication.

It's undeniable that Scott was one of West's protégés, and in addition to their professional work together, their personal relationship apparently was also a close one.

In a Sept. 17, 2015 interview with Billboard, Scott said of 'Ye, "He’s like my stepdad. We always had that relationship where we cook up ideas."

"We [talk] all the time about random s**t: life and how we can do better as people and as rock stars," Scott told the publication. "Our goal is to help people figure out who they want to be."

In addition to calling West "part of his story," he said that the dad of three is one of his "closest dudes" and that they "talk all the time."

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fast forward to today, however, and it looked for a second like the times had changed. West reportedly wasn't happy that Scott collaborated with Drake on his first number one single "Sicko Mode," which included the "God Plan" rapper's line "Checks over stripes," which the Adidas designer took as a diss against himself and the brand. Elite Daily reached out to West and Scott's team for comment but did not hear back.

In addition to accusing Scott of dissing him "for clout," West reminded him that he helped him kick off his career in its early days in a series of tweets on Thursday, Dec. 13.

"I heard Drake had more bars dissing me that were removed," he wrote in several posts on Twitter. "Trav is my family and let this met throw sneak disses at me for clout. F*ck that sickomode song. Family first and always."

Things appeared to take a nasty turn late later that night, when West wrote, "I hit Trav earlier today. Now he just hit me. More threats."

However, it looked like the pair was ready to put their misunderstandings behind them just hours later. On Friday, Dec. 15, West confirmed that the pair was meeting that night to talk things through, and the next day, the rapper shared that all was well, writing, "Drake and Trav both love Ye more than anyone and I love those guys back. We love everyone."

That afternoon, he reiterated, "Met with Trav at my crib this morning. We expressed ourselves. It’s all love."

Hopefully, that's the end of their feud, and the Kardashian-Jenner family won't have an awkward Christmas dinner on their hands.

Now, could West and Scott put all this drama behind them and collaborate on a new track already?