It seems that there's a lot to unpack after Kanye West's Twitter spree on Thursday, Dec. 13. Without going into *too* much detail, it seems as though Kanye West had a bone to pick once more with Drake, and, after receiving a request for clearance from Drake for a track called "Say What’s Real," West claimed that Drake has been threatening him and his family, and ultimately owes him an apology. But in the flurry of accusations circling around Drake, it looks like there's another rapper that's gotten in the mix — Kylie Jenner's boyfriend, Travis Scott. That's right, guys — hidden in the jumble is Kanye West's tweet accusing Travis Scott of threatening him, and it's a lot to take in. Elite Daily reached out to West and Scott's team for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

By now, you've probably seen Kanye West's tweets about Drake, but for the sake of time, let's just focus on the fact that West claims that Drake has threatened him and his family, writing, "So drake if anything happens to me or anyone from my family you are the first suspect So cut the tough talk":

But that's not all. West then pointed the finger at Travis Scott, AKA West's wife's sister's boyfriend. It may be a hard narrative to follow, but let's just say that West and Scott have family ties to each other, so it's surprising to see West call out Scott like that on such a public platform.

He tweeted about Scott and how he's offended that Scott "allowed" Drake to work on the song, "Sicko Mode."

"How you gone be on Trav’s song coming at me. Trav should have never allowed that," West tweeted, and followed with another tweet that said, "F*ck that sickomode song Family first and always":

It didn't stop there.

West claimed that Scott threatened him as well, writing, "I hit Trav earlier today Now he just hit me More threats":

And, in a tweet that has since been deleted, West wrote, "People sold their souls You gotta a number one record but you got it by letting this dude diss your brother in law."

Oh yes. Kanye West really just went there.

We've yet to hear any response by Travis Scott or Kylie Jenner about the news — but I'm pretty positive they've seen the tweets by now.

West's wife (and basically Scott's sister-in-law considering he calls Kylie "wifey") Kim Kardashian did react to West's tweets... but only mentioned the beef with Drake.

Kardashian took to Twitter herself in the early morning hours of Dec. 14, and wrote, "Never threaten my husband or our family. He paved the way for there to be a Drake." If you think that maybe she wasn't targeting this tweet at Drake, then you'd be wrong — because she literally tagged his Twitter account in her tweet:

She then tweeted, "My husband is the most brilliant person, the most genius person that I know. He has broken so many boundaries, everything from music, stage design, fashion and culture and will continue to change the world."

Kim clearly has her husband's back, but the jury is still out on her thoughts regarding her sister's boyfriend (and father of Kim's niece, Stormi). Looks like we'll have to wait and see what kind of trouble it stirs up in the Kardashian household. Stay tuned, friends.