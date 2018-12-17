Kim Kardashian's Best Nine Is All About North, Saint, & Chi, So Prepare For Cuteness

You know what my favorite thing is about the end of every year? And no, I don't mean getting drunk on New Year's Eve because has there ever been a holiday that's so completely overrated? The thing I look forward to the most as the middle of December rolls around is for all those awesome Best Nine collages to start popping up on the Kardashian Instagram accounts. And you just know those little squares are going to be seriously iconic this year with all the shiz that's gone down. Khloé K had baby True, Kylie Jenner gave birth to Stormi, and Kimye welcomed Chicago. Speaking of which, Kim Kardashian's Best Nine on Instagram is here, you guys! And prepare for major cuteness because it's all about North, Saint, and Chi this year!

In case you haven't seen one of these Best Nine babies before, lemme give you the rundown. See, there's this website called 2018BestNine.com, where you just click over and enter your Instagram ID, and then like magic, you're rewarded with a nine-square collage of your most-liked posts. So cool, right? There's also an app you can download if you're an IOS user because of course there is.

Anyway, since it's now 2018-going-on-2019 and basically nothing is private anymore, you can also plug in other people's Instagram handles and view their collages. So, of course, I went and typed in KKW's Insta name, and OMG you guys the website served up the most adorable mash-up of her kids North, Saint, and Chicago, with cameos by Kanye West, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, Kendall, Kylie, True Thompson, Stormi Webster, and, of course, Kim herself (plus a special guest appearance by her right nipple).

Check it out:

So, so good! And please note that her total number of likes for 2018 was over 1.3 billion. As in billion! And I thought I was pretty cool for having close to 10,000.

Anyway, notably absent this time around is Mama Kris, who took center stage in last year's collage after temporarily going blonde to promote KKW Beauty. Good times, good times. But despite the missing momager, I think the 2018 version is actually the most perfect representation of Kardashian's year. I mean, the very first (and most-liked) pic in the collage is the very first photo she ever shared on Insta with baby Chi, so well done, Best Nine. Well done.

I know it's a Snapchat that's been repurposed for Instagram, but it earned the reality star 7,373,373 likes because look at that face, people! Look. At. That. Face! I'm actually surprised that face didn't break the internet altogether.

Next up: The coolest triumverate ever:

And then the first full-fam photo of Kimye with all three kiddos:

Kim's Best Nine is essentially all about family. Of course, Saint made an appearance being the best big bro chilling out next to Chi.

And then, of course, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters' group Halloween costume had to make an appearance. I mean, their authentic Victoria's Secret angel wings will go down in the books as one of the best group costumes ever. Yes, I said ever.

Despite all the family drama that went down for the Kardashian fam in 2018, it's clear, based on Kim's best nine, that the year was all about family love, and that's really beautiful.