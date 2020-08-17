How much info is too much info? For Kim Kardashian West, the limit does not exist. The model, mogul, and mama of four has a reputation for holding nothing back, whether she's posting scandalous selfies on her Instagram grid or chatting with the press, and bedroom activities are definitely not off-limits. Kim Kardashian West's quotes about sex are seriously steamy, and — while some of them (OK, most of them) are totally TMI — it's hard not to admire her candor. She enjoys sex, she's proud of her sexuality, and she feels comfortable in her own skin — I don't see the problem here.

Considering she's spent the past 13 years living out her everyday life in front of a camera, Kardashian's openness shouldn't be a surprise. Her marriage, family, and social media activity are constant tabloid fodder, so why not throw her sex life into the mix, too? But surprisingly, during a 2018 interview with Richardson magazine, the reality TV star said she's far less sexual in private than her public persona suggests. "I'm actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex," she confessed. Despite her claim, there's no denying these Kim K quotes about sex are 100% uninhibited.

When She Rated Herself A 20/10 In Bed ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images While chatting with Complex in February 2007, Kardashian claimed she doesn't do one-night stands. "I have to be in a relationship in order to be intimate," she said. She also rated herself a "20, on a scale of one to 10" in bed, said she tends to be more "submissive" than dominant during sex, and called herself "passionate and sensitive" lover.

When She Made This Surprising Confession About Her Sex Tape In a November 2018 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kardashian admitted she was high on ecstasy when she made her 2003 sex tape with her then-boyfriend Ray J. "I got married on ecstasy. The first time," she said, referring to her short-lived marriage to music producer Damon Thomas. "I did ecstasy once and I got married. I did it again, I made a sex tape."

When She Teased A Kim & Kanye Sex Tape During an October 2014 interview with GQ, Kardashian said her hubby keeps her very satisfied in the bedroom — though she was coy when asked whether they'd ever made a sex tape. "My husband and I have an amazing sex life," she said. "So far as the sex tape is concerned, whether or not we've made another… if we have it's never something I want to go public." Later, she added, "I am married to an incredible man and let's just say we do like to have fun. Have we made another [sex tape]? There's nothing wrong with being adventurous, having fun and experimenting."

When She Talked About Her Sexual Compatibility With West In November 2016, Kardashian took to her website to write about her and Kanye West's astrological compatibility... in the bedroom. "Libra/Gemini sex gets a 5-star rating because we're so in tune with each other," she wrote.

When She Shared Her Preferred Sex Position When asked about her favorite sex position by Love magazine in February 2015, Kardashian said she likes it "from the back," and added there's no such thing as a penis being "too big." She also mentioned she'd "only just started wearing underwear a month ago" and "never wore underwear until then."

When She Got Honest About Trying To Conceive Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images During a March 2015 episode of KUWTK, Kardashian's sister Kendall asked why she was lying down on a bed, and the reality TV star gave a very honest answer. "The doctor said when I have sex I have to lay down for, like, 10 to 20 minutes, so, I just had sex before you guys got here. He said it takes 10 minutes for a sperm to swim up there. I'm going to wait, like five, more minutes just for this to marinate inside of me," she explained. She later told her sister Khloé she and West had been "having sex 500 times a day."

When She Said She's A Member Of The Mile High Club During an April 2016 Q&A on her website, Kardashian revealed the wildest place she's ever had sex: on an airplane. But don't worry — it was a private plane. "I don't think [I've done it], like, on a public plane … It would have to be an international flight," she said. She has had sex in a public movie theater though, as she later admitted.

When She Shared This Sexual Fantasy During a February 2013 episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami, Kardashian shared a secret fantasy with her sister. "If I was a man, I would want to know what it's like to have sex with myself," she said. "I would just want to know what it would feel like."

When She Described Yet Another Fantasy During a June 2008 interview with The Sun, Kardashian opened up about a celebrity crush. "I want to be a Bond Girl and film a love scene with Daniel Craig after he's rescued me," she said when asked about her secret on-screen fantasy. "I would be drowning, wearing a bikini with a gun in a sachet, and he would dive in and get me — that would be really sexy."

When She Discussed The Benefits Of Dating Football Stars Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In an October 2010 episode of KUWTK, Kardashian gave her take on football players. "God, their bodies are so amazing," she said. "I love the feeling of a really strong body lift you up in a football player position. Every girl who has dated a football player, they all have sex the same way."

When She Revealed This Interaction With Britney Spears During an August 2009 interview with The Sun, Kardashian said she would consider having sex with Britney Spears... but for a steep price. "She said she loves me and she loves my butt and how she wants to be my lesbian lover," Kardashian said of the pop star. "I mean, what do you say to that other than 'No thanks?' Actually, maybe I would do it for a million bucks."

When She Shared Her Secret "Twerking Skills" During a June 2014 episode of KUWTK, Kardashian declared, "My twerking skills are for the bedroom. Not the club."

When She Said Sex Talk Makes Her "Uncomfortable" In her October 2018 interview for Richardson magazine, Kardashian claimed she's not always sexually uninhibited. "My public persona is wild, sexual," she said. "But I'm actually uncomfortable when I talk about sex, and I'm more conservative when it comes to that. But I'm vain like that. I can go on a set and be fully naked in front of 50 people doing a shoot, but if I'm one-on-one, intimate in bed, I'm like shy and insecure. I definitely have two different personalities like that."