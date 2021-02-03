Kim Kardashian West once dubbed her and Kanye West's Calabasas mansion a "minimalist monastery," and IMO, nothing could be more accurate. The home takes minimalism to the next level, and Kim's new Skims showroom — which she showed off in her Instagram Stories on Feb. 2 — is no exception. The newly-designed closet is an uncluttered dream, but fans noted that something looked familiar about the setup. Some fans even think Kim Kardashian West's Skims showroom was previously Kanye West's closet, which he once showed David Letterman during an appearance on Netflix's My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Of course, it's totally possible Kim and Kanye have identical closet setups. But as celebrity gossip Instagram account @deuxmoi pointed out, this could also be a sign Kanye has moved out of the Calabasas mansion following their reported breakup. News of the couple's rumored divorce broke on Jan. 5, when a source for Page Six reportedly claimed Kim had hired celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser. That same day, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Kim and Kanye had a massive fight in early December 2020.

And though it's still unclear whether the couple actually split (as neither Kim nor Kanye has commented on the rumors, and their reps did not return Elite Daily's request for comment), there's no denying Kim's Skims showroom bears a striking resemblance to Kanye's Yeezy showroom.

For reference, here is Kim's new showroom:

@kimkardashian on Instagram

And here is the Yeezy showroom Kanye showed David Letterman:

Netflix

To make things more confusing, Kim seemingly showed support for Kanye's Yeezy brand just two days before debuting her new Skims showroom on IG. On Jan. 31, the mogul posted a few pics of herself rocking a brown string bikini and a pair of Yeezy Foam Runners, which was... quite a look. As for what the look means for the state of her and Kanye's marriage, your guess is as good as mine.

The final season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air in March, and according to Page Six, Season 20 of KUWTK will reportedly cover the couple's marriage troubles. "The Kardashians intend to go out with a bang," a Page Six source reportedly claimed. "They've filmed Kim discussing her marriage problems. But everybody involved is on a nondisclosure agreement because the finale won't screen until later in 2021."

Until then, Kim's closet makeover (and her bikini-and-Yeezys look) will likely remain a mystery.