Sorry if this is news to you, but astrological compatibility doesn't ensure a relationship's long-term success. Don't believe me? Just look at Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler (a Sagittarius and a Leo) or Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler (a Capricorn and a Taurus). Even though Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West's zodiac signs are a near-perfect match, the couple is reportedly divorcing, per Page Six, so apparently, there is no order in the universe. (Elite Daily previously reached out to representatives for both Kim and Kanye for comment on their reported split but did not hear back.)

Kim was born on Oct. 21, which makes her a Libra. Kayne's birthday falls on June 8, making him a Gemini. As two air signs, Libras and Gems tend to be totally in sync, thanks to their similar communication styles and shared values. And as Kim herself pointed out on her website back in 2016, "Libra/Gemini sex gets a five-star rating because we're so in tune with each other. My serene presence soothes a Gemini, and Kanye inspires me during his creative surges." The problem with Gem-Libra relationships: Geminis are highly opinionated, and Libras tend to be easily offended, which can lead to trouble.

For all of her bravado, Kim has admitted she's more sensitive than she lets on, and that's usually true of Libras. In their desire to be loved by everyone, Libras sometimes hide what they really think, and those unvoiced thoughts and feelings can fester into resentment. As she told Glamour during a January 2011 interview, "I'm a lot more insecure than people would assume, but with stupid little things. When I get dressed, I'm always so indecisive." Libras constantly question themselves because for them, having the approval of others can determine their sense of self-worth.

Another thing Libras care deeply about: law and order. There's a reason why Libra is represented by a balance scale, after all, and Kim has certainly proven herself to be an advocate for social justice. As she explained to Vogue in April 2019, she wants to "fight for people who have paid their dues to society" and help reform the criminal justice system. Those born under Libra seek order in all things, even when there is no order to be found, and oftentimes, they'll compromise just to keep the peace. Unfortunately, that can be a problem when they're up against an unapologetic Gemini.

Like Libras, the twins of the zodiac tend to be terribly indecisive, but that doesn't stop them from leaping before they look. And though that impulsivity can def keep life exciting for their partners, it can also put a strain on their relationships. Filter? Gems don't know the meaning of the word. As Kanye told Style.com back in February 2015, "I've got opinions. I'm not always right, I'm not always on time. I don't always say things in the proper way, but my intentions are extremely pure. My purpose is extremely just." Geminis never hesitate to speak their minds, and sometimes, their candor can hurt a Libra partner.

Back in July 2020, after Kanye divulged personal information about his family during his first campaign event while running for president, a source for Us Weekly reportedly claimed Kim was hurt by remarks. "Kim is deeply upset with Kanye for talking about their personal life and for making matters that are very personal to them and their family public," the source reportedly claimed. As much as Libras hate to make waves, they sometimes can't help but stand up to a Gem when they feel something is unjust.

Libras don't tend initiate breakups unless they're absolutely sure things won't work out, so if Kim and Kanye are actually splitting, I have a feeling it wasn't a decision Libra queen Kim made lightly.