When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first got together back in 2012, I wasn’t all that convinced that this was a relationship built to last. They just seemed like they were the type to start off hot and heavy and burn out in spectacular and public fashion. But if any couple has proved me wrong, it's these two. Not only have they stood the test of time, but they actually seem like they're more solid than ever. And after taking a look at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's astrological compatibility, it makes perfect sense why.

Kardashian was born on Oct. 21, under the sign of Libra, and West’s birthday is June 8, which makes him a Gemini. Both are air signs who have a tendency to take up all the "air" in the room, so you might think that these signs meeting would be a battle of the big personalities. Surprisingly, instead of opposing gale-force winds, these air signs can get in sync, and even find a harmonious balance, thanks to their similar communication styles and aligned values — creating a true meeting of the minds. All of this bodes well for the couple. Here’s what else we can divine about their relationship dynamic based on their zodiac signs.

They are one another’s best friend and favorite companion. Giphy Despite a big personality and fierce individuality, there is a powerful side to Libra that craves the balance of being in a relationship. So, when they find a new partner, they tend to mold themselves around the other person to create a balanced whole. For Gemini, who requires new experiences and wants nothing more than to have a companion by their side to experience them with, having someone willing to go along with them is the perfect match. Together, these signs just really know how to have a good time. They instinctively know when to hold tight and when to give each other space and push back. As a result, they just really enjoy each other’s company.

Where they struggle is around Libra’s sensitivity and Gemini’s bluntness. Giphy While they truly make the best of friends, Gemini and Libra, like all signs, have areas where they struggle. In this case, their biggest hurdle is also their greatest strength, and that’s communication. Neither sign is afraid to speak up about how they're feeling and what they need, which is one of the reasons they're able to get through the good times and bad. However, it can become an issue when Gemini’s tendency to be very blunt about what they think comes into play. When that's directed toward Libra, this sensitive sign takes it to heart and can easily be wounded. Over time, these two can learn to overcome this issue, if Gemini is more careful with their words and Libra learns that Gemini’s heart is in the right place.