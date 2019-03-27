The more I pay attention to celebrities, the more I realize just how truly tiny their social circles are. For example, basically every famous person you've ever heard of just celebrated Diana Ross' 75th birthday together, including Beyoncé and a handful of the Kardashians. If you recall, Bey's husband JAY-Z and Kim Kardashian West's hubby Kanye West have a dramatic history. After once being close collaborators, things took a strange turn between the two rap icons around 2016 and it's unclear if they've straightened out since. However, Khloé Kardashian's video of Beyoncé singing "Happy Birthday" to Diana Ross shows there's at least no bad blood with Ye's family members, so hopefully fans can put the speculating to rest.

You might remember 2016 was a particularly volatile year for Kanye West. His wife Kim suffered a frightening robbery at gunpoint in Paris which seemed to ignite a series of cancelled performances and long-winded rants for West during his Saint Pablo tour. Prior to being hospitalized for what was reported as a "psychotic breakdown," West called out JAY-Z for not checking in on him after the robbery in a 17-minute concert tangent.

During this particular rant, West said, "I've been sent here to give y'all the truth. Jay Z, Call me, brah. You still ain't called me. Jay Z, I know you've got killers. Please don't send them at my head, just call me. Come to me like a man."

Awkward.

Later, JAY-Z called out Yeezy on his album 4:44 in the song "Kill JAY-Z" when he rapped the lyrics:

I know people backstab you, I feel bad too / But this 'f*ck everybody' attitude ain't natural / But you ain't the same, this ain't KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you did cool by 'Ye / You gave him 20 million without blinkin' / He gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*ck was he thinkin'?

Later in August 2017, JAY-Z told Rollingstone his real issue with West is that he brought his family into the dispute. JAY-Z told the publication, "We’ve gotten past bigger issues. But you brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me. That’s a real, real problem. And he knows it’s a problem."

OK, so there's been drama. You guys get it.

Meanwhile, Khloé Kardashian can't be phased. She partied down at Ross' birthday bash with the best of them and was happy to post a video of Beyoncé singing to Ms. Ross. One would think if there was any lingering bad blood, Koko wouldn't have celebrated Queen B so publicly. Along with plenty of videos about her impressive push-up bra and awesome wig, Kardashian snapped this now iconic moment:

Hi, P Diddy. I see you, too.

Hopefully, Kardashian's open appreciation of Beyoncé can act a signal to the public that the feud is over. My dream is to see Bey and JAY pop up in Keeping Up With The Kardashians promo right next to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

Hollywood is a weird, small place, man.