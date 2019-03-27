If you're an avid watcher of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, then you know that Khloé has been complaining for years that she's not as, ahem, gifted, as her sisters in the cleavage department. So when she rolled up to Diana Ross' 75th birthday party on March 26 rocking a sparkly gold jumpsuit, head full of curly disco hair, and some seriously major boobage, fans were immediately slayed by her gorge look — and her epic cleavage. But the video of Khloé Kardashian revealing she's thinking of getting a boob job is actually pretty relatable to anyone who's ever had a baby and then contemplated springing for breast implants afterward. And I may or may not be one of those people.

Anyway, the Good American designer was on her way to the epic bash — where Beyoncé later sang "Happy Birthday" to Queen Ross — when she took a minute to explain her newly-pumped up assets to the camera. "You guys, bras like this make me want to get my boobs done because this cleavage — it's iconic," she said. "But when I take the bra off... Sorry guys, there's really nothing there after the baby. But we can fake it til we make it, honey."

Watch:

Ugh, I feel this so hard. And I really need to know what bra Khlo-Money is rocking here because those babies look legit!

The Kardashians aren't strangers to plastic surgery rumors swirling around them. Back in January, KoKo faced plastic surgery rumors after mama Kris Jenner posted a photo to Insta that appeared to show her daughter with much larger breasts.

"Omg kokes got her t*ts done!" wrote one commenter.

"Boob job on Khloe??" added another.

And from a third: "Boobies?"

Meanwhile, Khloé has always been pretty open about the fact that she's a fan of cosmetic surgery — as long as people are getting it for the right reasons.

"I think plastic surgery should be viewed almost like makeup, because we're all putting on a fucking mask basically every day anyway," she told Cosmopolitan back in 2016. "When you dye your hair, you're changing who you are, and I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I think people should get plastic surgery or fillers or lasers or whatever if they want it — that should be your own personal decision. I just don't like when someone else is like, 'Man, I only want to date a girl if they have big t*ts,' and then a girl's like, 'I gotta get double-Ds.' If you want them, great. If you're doing that for your man, that's when it bothers me."

She's also not into plastic surgery on people who don't try to go through the proper channels first.

"I just have a lot of friends that just go to get liposuction when not once have they tried to go to the gym or tried to change their diet, so they're literally eating a box of pizza the day before, and then going to get lipo," she said. "That I disagree with. But if you're working out, and you have a trouble area, and it's still bothering you, then go fix it if you want."

Amen, sis!