It has been a long month for Khloé Kardashian. She's been juggling the joy of becoming a new mom at the same time she's been grappling with her boyfriend's cheating rumors. It's been roughly one whole month since her baby, True, was born and videos first leaked claiming that Tristan Thompson was kissing other women. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment on the cheating reports but did not hear back by the time of publication. Based on her latest Twitter post, it looks like she is focusing on the positive. Khloé Kardashian's tweets about True Thompson's 1-month birthday are so sweet, and have me eating birthday cake in True's honor. (Any reason to eat cake, right?)

True's official birthday is April 12, though Kardashian announced her arrival on April 16 when she posted a sweet picture of her nursery saying True had "completely stolen" her heart. Fans know now that as Kardashian was going into labor, her mom was flying to Cleveland with her doctor on board. Kris Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres, "I brought the doctor. So, I had the doctor on the plane and the nurse practitioner and I was like 'We gotta get there!'" Luckily, they made it in time and just a few hours later, True made her big debut. Outside of the hospital rumors were swirling about Tristan, but inside the hospital it sounds like it was nothing but love.

On Tuesday, May 9, Kardashian tweeted some excitable messages out about True's 1-month milestone. She wrote:

I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut

She later said to her supportive fans, "I love you thank you for the sweet love to baby True. Night night babes."

True's 1-month birthday coincides with Kardashian's first Mother's Day, which she also spoke about recently. Kardashian let fans in on her Mother's Day plans in a post on her app. Mainly, they include "hibernating."

She wrote,

I've always loved Mother's Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, [grandma] MJ and my sisters -- but this year will be even more special because now I'm a mommy, too! As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her.

Check out the hibernating digs.

I don't know what's up with that bowl of moss, but I know it's awesome.

Fans aren't sure if this snuggle-fest includes Tristan or not. According to an insider who spoke with E! News, Kardashian and her daughter's father are trying to make things work. Reportedly, Thompson has officially moved back into the house. The source explained,

He has fully moved back in and they are a family. He made a promise to Khloe and it was enough for her to take him back. She can't imagine being a single mom and giving up her dream life she had planned with Tristan. People make mistakes and she has found it in her heart to forgive him. He has vowed to change and she feels that he has learned his lesson. All eyes will be on him and he doesn't want to ever let Khloe down again. Khloe doesn't care what anyone thinks about what's she's doing. It's her life and this was her decision and only her decision. That's all that matters.

Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's team regarding the report but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Hopefully, True's first month on earth has given Tristan and Khloé some isolated time to work things out, whether they make the decision to stay together or not.

Everyone is on your side, Khloé! Sending 1-month birthday love to True.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.