Khloe Kardashian’s Tweet Clapped Back At Pregnancy Shamers & We’re Here For It

We haven’t even had official confirmation that Khloé Kardashian is pregnant for an entire week, and apparently, people are already telling her what she should be doing as a mother-to-be. Well, KoKo is not having it. Khloé Kardashian clapped back at pregnancy shamers on Twitter on Dec. 26, and I’m just over here starting up the slow clap.

Khloé is known for her interest in fitness and her intense workout routine, so it looks like some people were curious if she would continue her high powered exercise routines once it was known she was pregnant. The answer, evidently, is yes, but that doesn’t seem to have stopped the raised eyebrows. On Dec. 26, Khloé tweeted out a message to everyone who was clutching their pearls about the possibility of exercise being bad for the baby. The message, accompanied by a face palm emoji, said,

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing sh*t

The tweet linked to an article about prenatal workouts at fitpregnancy.com called 33 Reason To Exercise Now. So yeah, it looks like KoKo intends to keep up the sweat for those last few month before she becomes a mom.

For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden 🤦🏼‍♀️ but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing shit https://t.co/7raJUgmcBA — (@khloekardashian) #

It's a pretty common myth that exercise is bad for pregnant women. WebMD has a rundown of some of the myths that pregnant women may be told about exercise — everything from keeping your heart rate below 130 to avoiding abdominal exercises to the notion that exercise will deprive the baby of nutrients (none of these are true, by the way). While there are definitely some things that pregnant women should avoid, the key, as Khloé notes, is to communicate with your doctor about what's best for you. But since we already know how people feel entitled to judge how women behave while pregnant, is it any surprise that apparently Khloé felt the need to defend herself for staying active?

@khloekardashian why you should to strenuous exercise and wear high heels is because it can cause early labour, the umbilical cord to get wrapping around the baby and can cause the baby to go breech. Should have really learned from what happened to @KimKardashian ... — (@jaide__allison) #

I don't understand why @khloekardashian is doing sport while she is pregnant.. It can cause some trauma for this little baby 😭😭 — (@saamstylee) #

@khloekardashian Losing a baby is not worth doing that which could contribute to that! I'm a labor and delivery nurse and I've seen the outcome! — (@slatington2334) #

Slow your roll, backseat gynecologists.

But the vast majority of the responses were happy and supportive of the mom-to-be.

@khloekardashian You do what's right for you! There will always be those that find fault in what you do...you're stronger than they are (clearly!)...continue to inspire and motivate!! 💕 — (@gaelros423) #

@khloekardashian I wondered how long it would be until people started shit with you about working out. God forbid a pregnant woman be healthy — (@jennaarenee17) #

@khloekardashian Girl, keep doing your thing. You know your own body and your own baby. Love you ❤️❤️ — (@khloekfanxo) #

@khloekardashian It shouldn't take a genius to know that a healthy exercise during a pregnancy is funny do u boo! You look great and lots of ppl enjoy your sharing of your pregnancy🙌🏾💗 — (@akutienamekim) #

@khloekardashian Tell em Khlo👏🏻👏🏻 — (@theholykardash) #

It's all extra infuriating because of the fact Khloé was getting shamed for her pregnancy within minutes of announcing it, after some fans questioned whether her very public discussions of infertility were legitimate enough. While married to her ex-husband Lamar Odom, the couple discussed having children, and Khloé even underwent fertility treatments, which she talked about both on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and in interviews. But later, Khloé revealed that she had, in her own words, "fake tried" to get pregnant while with Odom, because she knew that the time wasn't right.

So after she confirmed her pregnancy, some fans said that she had faked her fertility issues.

It seems y'all forget that khloe kardashian didn't have infertility issues she just lied so she could curve Lamar tryna have a baby w her https://t.co/55ej11g2ta — (@_konigin__) #

It should go without saying that if and how Khloé goes about starting a family, — or not starting a family — is entirely her business. As is what she chooses to do with her body, whether or not she's carrying a baby in it.

Also — guys, already? Really? It has literally been less than a week since Khloé officially announced her pregnancy.

Though it had been rumored for months that the reality TV star was pregnant with her first child with basketball player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, it wasn't actually confirmed until Dec. 20, when Khloé announced her impending motherhood on Instagram. She wrote,

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along.

And of course, fans were thrilled for her then, too, tweeting out messages of love and congratulations. Khloé K clearly has the best fans.

The obvious moral here, if you ask me? Ignore the haters, KoKo. Be the momma you want to be in the world.