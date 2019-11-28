I don't know about you, but on Thanksgiving morning, a workout is the last thing on my mind. What I'm looking forward to is a day of rest and eating as many slices of pumpkin pie as I can stomach, without apology. However, that doesn't mean I don't totally and completely admire those who make fitness a priority. In fact, Khloé Kardashian's Thanksgiving 2019 Instagram at the gym is all the inspiration I need to start thinking about my own goals. Thanks to her, I'm seriously considering getting a workout in before the holiday is over.

But let's talk about what makes this Instagram post truly remarkable. It shows that this incredible woman got up at 6 a.m. to work out on Thanksgiving Day. You read that correctly. Khloé Kardashian got up at six in the freaking morning to start pumpking (ha) those muscles and breaking a sweat. Is she a superhero or what? Because that sounds nearly impossible to someone like me, who can barely call herself a morning person, let alone a morning-workout person. Plus, if Kardashian is spending Thanksgiving in southern California, she even managed to crawl out of bed and hit the gym while it's cold and raining outside. I stan a woman who knows a thing or two about discipline.

@khloekardashian

However, it's really no surprise that Kardashian remains so dedicated to her fitness routine (especially if you watch her Snapchat Story on the daily, which is filled with proof). She's the host of reality exercise show Revenge Body, and has helped so many people transform their body over the course of the reality show's three seasons. She also posts instructional videos of her workouts on the Khloé Kardashian app.

If you're feeling as inspired to get up and get moving as I am, Shape.com reports that she has shared a detailed description of her seven-day workout plan to her app. Once you've digested that turkey, it might be right up your alley. In the meantime, long live the fitness queen that is Khloé K.