It can be hard for me to be supportive of celebs sometimes. Do I love Khloé Kardashian to the moon and back? Obviously, yes. But do I sometimes want to shake her and give her sage, worldly advice? Also, yes. Look, I understand that amid Tristan Thompson's reported cheating scandal, a beautiful baby named True was born. And when babies are involved, it makes things much more difficult, and the waters turn somewhat murky as to what the best thing to do is. I'll be honest with you: I wasn't exactly *loving* the idea of Khloé and Tristan staying together. But you guys, these Khloe Kardashian's Snapchats of her workout with Tristan Thompson is actually kind of adorable, and now I feel very, very confused.

Let me walk you through this range of emotions when Khloé Kardashian posted videos to her Snapchat that show off all that she does in a day. On Thursday, June 21, Kardashian took to Snap and showed off her adorable little daughter by holding True and singing "Skip to My Lou" while giving her zillion kisses. Naturally, it was adorable, and I have zero qualms about this video.

She shared yet another video on Snapchat with her 10-week-old daughter using the bear-ear filter, rocking back and forth while True was yawning up a storm:

Khloé Kardashian / Snapchat

Once again, I have no issues with this video, and it actually warms my cold, cold heart to no end.

But then Khloé switches gears, and tells her fans that True is down for her nap, so it's time for mama to get her workout in. Not going to lie, Khloé looks like a warrior goddess just a few months after giving birth, and you can tell she's absolutely crushing it at the gym. Proud of you, KoKo!

Here's where things get confusing for me. In the video, taken by her personal trainer, we see Khloé doing the damn thing: I'm talking burpees, push-ups, and exercises that I don't even know the proper name for. It's hardcore, and it looks intense. And guess who's by her side, being the best gym buddy of all time? Yep, Tristan Thompson.

We see him doing his own workout routine while Khloé is kicking ass and taking names:

And we see them working out facing each other, pushing each other to the limits:

Khloé Kardashian / Snapchat

And we catch them doing some intense workout moves pretty much in sync:

Khloé Kardashian / Snapchat

I DON'T KNOW HOW TO FEEL ABOUT THIS, GUYS.

Sure, there are a million reports out there about Khloé staying with Tristan (and a million more about Khloé leaving Tristan), but seeing them do something so... dare I say, normal, together, makes me really second-guess things. They look so comfortable doing their little gym routine and make it seem so effortless to be around one another. I'm going to be honest: It's confusing the ever-living hell out of me.

I don't know what to make of it, but considering the fact that Khloé Kardashian's family has reportedly forgiven Tristan Thompson after his reported cheating scandal makes me feel like I should maybe get with the program. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment on this report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

We all know by now that Khloé Kardashian has moved back to L.A., and apparently, Thompson will be living at her home long-term, too. A source told Entertainment Tonight:

[Tristan] has a home in L.A. too, but the plan is to live together as a family at Khloé’s home as they continue to work on their relationship. Everyone is back on board — friends, family, and Khloé have all forgiven him and are giving him this second chance — and so far it’s been working for them.

I don't know, fam. Is the power of exercise greater than the power of love? Does a couple that works out together stay together? Looks like we'll just have to wait and see what unfolds for these two gym junkies.