Khloé Kardashian is here to set the record straight. The KarJenner fam is used to false rumors, tabloid stories, and internet criticism, so they usually just let the gossip fly. But when claims started surfacing saying Kardashian "controls" who her little sister Kylie Jenner can hangout with, Koko wasn't having it. Khloé Kardashian's response to rumors she controls Kylie Jenner's friendships was intense.

In recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, it seemed like Kardashian and Tristan Thompson were doing better than ever, with the his 2019 cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods miles from their minds. But fans haven't forgotten about the incident, with one person taking to Instagram on Feb. 18 to ask if her younger sister is "allowed" to be friends with Woods. Kardashian instantly shot back, making it clear she doesn't control Jenner's inner circle.

"I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with. Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with," she said.

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

"I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do!" Kardashian continued. "I love my sister unconditionally! That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!! She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!!"

Reiterating that the drama with Woods is a thing of the past, Kardashian said she has "no ill feelings" toward anyone. "My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F--K UP!"

Woods was once Jenner's attached-at-the-hip best friend, and even lived in her house, but their friendship quickly unraveled after she was spotted kissing Thompson in February 2019.

Jenner and Woods are no longer friends, but Kardashian is making it very clear that that decision had nothing to do with her.