The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for throwing the biggest parties, but for Scott Disick's 37th birthday on May 26, they opted for a more lowkey celebration in order to follow proper social distancing guidelines. Only a handful of Disick's closest family members attended, but that didn't stop haters from criticizing the family for reuniting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Khloé Kardashian's response to accusations she broke social distancing rules shows she's had enough of trolls putting her family on blast.

On Disick's birthday, the KarJenners got together on a hillside, where they held a small outdoor party. Khloé, Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner all took pictures for the 'Gram while their kids True, Stormi, Psalm, and North played around on a bouncy castle.

"Stay safe! Stay smart! Reminder to keep gatherings small. 10 people maximum. Keep your distance," Khloé captioned one of her photos of True.

Some of Khloé's followers thought she was being hypocritical for telling others to stay safe while she partied outside. "I find it funny that Khloé just posted about social distancing but they are all in a party for Scott's b day," one person commented.

Some haters also criticized Khloé for letting her daughter spend time with her cousins, but the star insisted she was taking proper measures to ensure the kids were safe.

"We know how they have been quarantined and there’s less than 10 people with us…. It’s literally what the governor states is perfectly okay to do in the state of CA," Khloé wrote.

Since she didn't want fans to take her message the wrong way, Khloé clarified she was only trying to set the record straight.

"Not even trying to be rude. Drives me wild when people act as if they know. Of course we want to protect ourselves. Simply for the sake of our angels, not to mention our own health. But it’s human nature I guess," Khloé added.

Whenever haters don't have all the facts, Khloé can always be counted on to step in to let them know not to rush to conclusions.

