Now that everyone is in quarantine due to the coronavirus pandemic, social media is the way to go for celebrating birthdays virtually rather than in person. When Scott Disick's birthday came around on Tuesday, May 26, Kris Jenner was the first family member to send him a public birthday message. Kris Jenner's Instagram for Scott Disick's 37th birthday is so meaningful.

Disick has been a member of the Kardashian-Jenner family for a long time. After meeting Kourtney Kardashian at a party in Mexico in 2006, fans saw their relationship evolve through their reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which premiered in 2007. From their numerous breakups over the years to the birth of their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, fans saw their biggest moments together play out on screen. Even though Disick and Kardashian split in 2015, he is still close with her family, especially her mother.

If fans ever doubted Jenner and Disick are close, her Instagram for his 37th birthday will reassure fans there's nothing but love between them.

To celebrate his big day, Jenner posted various photos of Disick through the years. Most of them were shots with his kids, but Jenner also included a picture of Disick and Kardashian, as well as a photo of herself with him.

"Happy birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou!!! You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family! Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us. You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo 🎂🥳🙏❤️ #HappyBirthdayScott," Jenner captioned her post.

It seems Disick and his family celebrated his birthday by taking a trip to Utah. On Monday, May 25, Kardashian shared photos of her children horseback riding.

Kardashian didn't post photos of Disick with them, but he shared snaps of their trip on his Instagram Story. "My little girl is just 2 pretty," Disick wrote alongside a picture with Penelope.

"Views views views," he captioned a photo of himself lounging by the pool.

Disick's birthday trip with his family definitely looked like one to remember.

