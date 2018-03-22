Khloe Kardashian's Pregnancy Shoot Photo With Tristan Thompson Is So, So Beautiful
I am not done staring at photos of pregnant Khloé Kardashian. She's stunning. Ethereal. A temple of life. Literally, just so glam. She's been serving us some fierce baby bump images since announcing her pregnancy in December, but all of them pail in comparison to her latest photo masterpiece. Khloé Kardashian's pregnancy shoot with Tristan Thompson is out of my fantasy dreams, and yes, I know what that sounds like.
I should warn you guys, there's a lot to take in. Before scrolling ahead to get to the picture, I want you to prepare yourself for a few things. First, Thompson is shirtless. I just like to give everyone the heads up when professional athlete muscles are involved. Second, Kardashian is wearing the most gorgeous robe/lingerie ensemble and I am furiously googling knockoffs to wear around my living room as we speak. Third, there is a bed involved that is the size of my entire studio apartment.
Kardashian exclusively shared the image on her app for her fans to drool over with the following message:
Mmk. You ready for this?
Here we go.
UH-BUH-BAM!
How's everyone doing? I TRIED TO WARN YOU ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL ATHLETE MUSCLES.
This photo is part of the same pregnancy shoot Kardashian gave us a sneak peek at earlier this week on her Instagram account.
On March 21, Kardashian posted a solo shot in a different bra and underwear set while looking off into the distance next to some plants.
I can't tell you the amount of time I've spent standing next to plants since seeing this image. (FYI, it does not turn you into a Kardashian. Weird.)
Kardashian is always using her website and app to let fans in on her personal life and they so appreciate it. One of my favorite posts is when she filled the public in on how she knew Thompson was "the one."
She explained,
She also mentioned how important it was for her and Tristan to be open with one another about their lives:
Now, here they are. Taking pregnancy pics and becoming parents. Man, they grow up so fast, don't they? Baby Thompson could honestly be making her debut any day now, and I am living for it.
In the meantime, Khloé, there's no chance you picked up that silky robe at Target, is there?
Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.