I'm a big fan of Khloé Kardashian's Instagram Stories. Big. Huge. The reality star has made a habit out of posting quotes on her Story several times a week. Some of the messages she shares are inspirational, but a lot of them are about things like trust and love gone wrong, and they often seem to be aimed at people in KoKo's life who've maybe done her dirty. Tristan Thompson, I'm looking at you. Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram quote about finding love draining, for example, has fans wondering if she's subtly referring to her ex. And IMHO, it definitely seems like she is.

OK, so here's what happened. On Tuesday, April 9, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hit up her Story on the 'gram to post a cryptic message that read: "You will always find love draining if you date people you have to raise."

Ouch, right? I mean, it certainly seems like this quote is directed toward Thompson, and that she's basically calling him a child. To which I have to say: Can you even blame her? After all, let's not forget the scandal that erupted after he cheated on her with Woods, rocking our girl Khlo-Money's whole world.

Just look at how emotional Kardashian gets about the whole mess in the trailer for Season 16 of the show:

Of course, this isn't even close to the first time Kardashian has made what seems like a subtle dig at Thompson on Insta. She shared another cryptic message on March 28.

It read:

When you miss me, remember, when you had me, I wasn’t enough.

Ugh, so sad! And while she didn’t call out Thompson directly, it certainly seems like she might have been referencing the whole cheating debacle right there.

And let's not forget that back in November, when Kardashian was forced to re-live the first Tristan Thompson cheating scandal since it was playing out on KUWTK at the time, the new mama started posting oblique missives on her Instagram Story like it was legit her day job.

One of the first messages she shared with fans was this:

When life is sweet, say thank you and celebrate, when life is bitter, say thank you and grow.

That would be the second indirect reference to someone having some growing to do, btw.

Anyway, not all of Kardashian's posts are shady messages about betrayal. Some of them are straight-up inspirational. After posting the message about love being draining, for example, the reality star followed it up with another quote that was seemingly about how she still wants to empower others, even as she continues to rebuild her own life.

"Be the moon and inspire people even when you're far from full," the quote read.

I think it's pretty impressive that despite everything Kardashian's been through, she is still all about trying to lift others up.

Keep motivating us and speaking your truth, mama!