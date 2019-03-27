Kim Kardashian rolled up to Twitter in the middle of an otherwise boring Wednesday to just casually drop the trailer for Season 16 of Keeping Up With Kardashians on fans. Now here I am, four days before the March 31 premiere, sitting at my desk with tears streaming down my face — and I'm not afraid to admit it. Khloé has always been my favorite Dash Doll, y'all, so seeing her so heartbroken in this clip is devastating AF. I am so not OK watching my girl — who is usually so strong — get totally shattered. And it looks like I'm not alone in my sorrow, because the tweets about the new KUWTK trailer are so emotional that they will give you all the feels.

Let's start off with the fact that the Kardashians majorly upped the drama on the Season 16 trailer by heavily focusing on the aftermath of the Khloe, Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods cheating scandal — and by then setting the montage of that emotional fallout to Kanye West's song "Runaway," which features the following lyrics:

Let's have a toast for the douche bags/Let's have a toast for the *ssholes/Let's have a toast for the scumbags/Every one of them that I know/ Let's have a toast for the jerk offs/That'll never take work off/Baby, I got a plan/Run away fast as you can.

So yeah, we see what you did there, fam. And, like, well done with the shade!

Anyway, here's the trailer. And again, it's super intense, so buckle up!

This season is gonna be so hard to watch, you guys! I mean, I'm having a hard time recovering from the trailer. When Khloé screamed "LIARRRR!" at her computer screen during what I'm pretty sure is gonna turn out to be Jordyn's infamous Red Table Talk appearance, I just wanted to crash through my own screen, fling my arms around the broken reality star, and tell her it's all gonna be OK.

And I'm far from the only Khloé stan who is crushed after witnessing her breakdown. Several other fans of the heartbroken Good American designer took to Twitter after viewing this sob-fest to express their unwavering sympathy and support.

Check out some of these tweets:

Of course, the internet being the internet and all, not everyone is here for the whole Khloé-as-a-victim storyline. And sadly, a bunch of haters also rolled up to Twitter:

Well, that's just mean, Denise. No need to kick KoKo when she's down. I stan Khloé forever, and even though I have major anxiety thinking about everything that's gonna go down with her this season, I think it's pretty brave of her to share her journey with her fans, don't you?

Speaking of which... Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres on Sunday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET on E!, and you can be damn sure that I'll be watching.

BRB, just gotta go run out for a hot sec and stock up on tissues.