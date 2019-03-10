OK, true life: My favorite Kardashian of all has to be True Thompson. Hear me out, because Khloé's first and only daughter seems incredibly spunky, she is always sporting amazing, FOMO-inducing outfits, and — of course — she's sassy AF, just like her mom. So if you somehow weren't able to tell, I always dig a good True Thompson update, and the latest one is the adorable kid-stagram you definitely needed to see today. Khloe Kardashian's Instagram of True on the beach is so heartwarming, and you'll definitely laugh at the caption. It's everything I needed on this rainy Sunday.

Sunday, March 10 appeared to be a really solid day for True Thompson. While you and I have been stuck inside due to very frozen, icy winter weather, True appeared to be relaxing on a beautiful sandy beach, complete with a breathtaking backdrop of cliffs and — of course — the vast blue ocean. All in all, it was incredibly scenic and exactly where I'd like to be right now.

In all three of the Instagram photos, True is sporting a long-sleeved red shirt and a long pink tutu. But the best part of all is the she is wearing bright red heart-shaped shades. That's right — I'll definitely be needing a pair of these in my accessories closet, and if you haven't already seen the photos for yourself, check them out below. TBH True looks like she's living the gorgeous diva life that she deserves, and I'm so proud.

WOW. Really fantastic baby pic.

A highlight of the post has to be the Instagram caption, however, which reads

⚡️Future so bright, She gotta wear shades ⚡

Ah, I love a good mom joke, guys, and this one is almost too good. Plus, Khloé's right — True's future is very bright, indeed.

If you find yourself looking for more adorable photos of True Thompson, Khloé has taken a ton of really solid snapshots. Some of my favorites include her wearing little hats, pics taken inside of Khloé's giant purses (LOL), and ones that show off her tiny face in Khloé's sunglasses. Clearly this girl loves a good pair of shades, and I'm so on-board with all of it.

I told you — True Thompson is a straight-up kween. No ifs, ands, or buts.

You're probably somewhat aware of the fact that True's parents, Tristian Thompson and Khloé Kardashian have reportedly split after a tumultuous few years. Thompson, a basketball player on the Cleveland Cavaliers, reportedly cheated on Khloé with family friend Jordyn Woods (Woods denies the claims of hooking up with Thompson), however, many speculate the couple broke up before Thompson and Woods ever formed a relationship. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's and Thompson’s representation for comment on the timeline of their reported breakup, but did not hear back by the time of publication. Although, it seems like Khloé is all about looking forward now, since she recently tweeted about counting her blessings and her "beautiful baby True."

Despite what may or may not be happening between True's parents, it seems as though the celebrity baby is living life to the fullest. I'm a big fan of the 10-month-old's fashion sense as well as her sunnies selection, so it's pretty clear her future will — in fact — be bright. True Thompson 2020, y'all.