Yes, Khloé. Get it, girl. If my boyfriend cheated on me multiple times, I'd want to clear out that bad mojo, too. According to reports, Khloé Kardashian is renovating her home post-breakup and fans are so excited for her new beginnings. Khloé Kardashian's home renovation is reportedly a final goodbye to the life she shared with Thompson and a fresh start for the 34-year-old star. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for further comment on the motivation behind her house facelift but did not hear back by the time of publication.

You might recall that, prior to Thompson's second cheating scandal with family friend Jordyn Woods, Kardashian was splitting her time between Los Angeles, California, and Cleveland, Ohio where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers. She was making an obvious valiant effort to work things out with the NBA star after videos surfaced of him seemingly kissing multiple women during her pregnancy with their daughter, True. In fact, in the current season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fans watched as Kardashian took her bestie Malika Haqq to go visit Thompson where things were... fine. Sure, they blurred out his face and that was weird, but up until recently, the two were still together.

Then — dun, dun, dun! — Thompson allegedly kissed Woods over Valentine's Day weekend after a night of partying, which reportedly prompted Kardashian to call things off on the spot. After that, Cosmopolitan reports she moved herself and True into a rental property for six months while her Calabasas home was being renovated. One source told Entertainment Tonight, "For roughly six months she’s been living in a rental property while she renovated her home. With the addition of True and her breakup with Tristan, Khloé wanted to change things up."

Fair, fair, fair.

If there's one thing we know Kardashian loves more than "good energy," it's an organized living space. Fans have caught her meticulously curated pantry, her flawless kitchen counters, and itemized drawers. So, it should be no surprise she enlisted The Home Edit to help her add the final touches to her new space.

The Home Edit's website explains:

THE HOME EDIT organizes every space in the home, from bedrooms and kitchens, to closets and pantries. Every project receives meticulous attention to detail, carefully considered systems, and our signature stylized aesthetic.

Aka, they're Kardashian's dream team.

She posted a video of herself returning to her new/old home to find the organizational crew bursting at the seems to help square her away. "I'm walking into my house because I'm moving and guess who's here," she said. "The Home Edit to make me happy! Thank you! And, listen to how excited these lunatics are..."

The two-woman team exclaimed, "You don't even know! We're so excited. It's the best."

I would say, "What's a girl gotta do to hire these people?" but actually, it's fairly easy. The Home Edit offers services in Los Angeles, New York, and Nashville and their rates aren't as extreme as I assumed they would be after seeing they helped a Kardashian.

Enjoy it, KoKo! Welcome home!