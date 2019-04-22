Happy Easter to True Thompson and no one else. Khloé Kardashian's baby girl is giving me serious #EasterVibes in some of the sweetest pics I've ever seen of the new one-year-old. Khloé Kardashian's Easter photos of True rival all the other cute photos of the little baby girl, and you know she's cute AF already. Can you imagine this wee-one in bunny ears? 'Cause, now ya can!!!

As with all holidays, the Kardashians celebrated Easter in style. First, they attended Kanye West's special Coachella Sunday Service performance where they all wore matching muted pastel colors and stood atop a grassy hill while Ye broke it down with his choir. All of the Kardashians and Jenners were in attendance and between Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall, and Khloé's Instagram stories, it kind of feels like I was there, too. The older kids like North and Penelope made cameo appearances, though I didn't spot the babies Chicago, Stormi, or True. Maybe that's because they were somewhere taking a power nap in preparation for all of the adorable photos to come.

After watching West break it down, the family eventually made their way back to one of their many Los Angeles estates where it appears the Easter Bunny and a whole army of holiday helpers definitely stopped by. Giant Easter baskets and displays full of treats dotted the famous family's Instagram stories while their children were somewhere preparing to go wild on the candy and decorations.

Amongst the chaos, True kept it real. Khloé and Tristan Thompson's one-year-old girl exudes a major chill factor when compared to the rest of the family (there, I said it) and seems to be more secure and confident on camera in her barely 12-month-old mind than I am in my 30-year-old mind. Khloé treated her fans to True meeting the Easter Bunny and hanging out with a festive bunny-ears-esque bow on her head.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

I mean, hello? I love.

Khloé also snapped a quick pic of True hanging out with her grandma, aka, Lovey, aka, Kris Jenner, who proudly exclaimed, "My heart!" when the camera panned over to her and her granddaughter.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Now we know for sure that April is basically True's best time of year.

Less than two weeks before the Easter Bunny came through, True celebrated her first birthday in total Kardashian style. Khloé set her daughter up in a matching blue, silk outfit and decorated her home in gorgeous pastel balloons. As per usual, True seemed to be mellow, happy, and easy-breezy while the party in her honor swirled around her. If she has even a small idea of the drama that's been going on between her parents and the kind of exposure her famous family has, she sure as hell ain't showing it yet.

Perhaps my favorite collage of True comes from Kris Jenner, who shared the below masterpiece for True's b-day.

Please. Get real with that face.

Happy belated Easter and birthday, True! You make all KUWTK fans' lives a little brighter.