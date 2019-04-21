No matter how you personally feel about the man, I think there's no denying that Kanye West has been a major vanguard at the forefront of the music industry in the almost two decades he's been making and producing chart-toppers. The rapper likes to experiment with different sounds, visuals, and more when it comes to his music, so it's not surprising that he took an artistic risk when it came to streaming his highly-anticipated Sunday Service performance in Indio, California on Sunday, April 21. With every innovative idea, there's always the chance that it won't pay off or will fall flat, and these tweets about Kanye's Sunday Service at Coachella all roasted an unusual visual choice the singer made when presenting his music at the annual festival.

On Easter Sunday, West brought the Sunday Experience to the second weekend of Coachella with the help of North West and Kim Kardashian, his sister-in-laws Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall, as well as fellow rappers Chance the Rapper, Kid Cudi, and Teyana Taylor. For those who weren't able to attend the gospel-style experience on the "The Mountain" (a hillside at the Coachella campsite) on Sunday, April 21, the "Flashing Lights" hitmaker also live-streamed the performance on YouTube with an interesting visual element that many viewers were not expecting or feeling, according to reactions shared on Twitter. Unlike the wide-view lens that livestreams typically use to give audiences a comprehensive view of a performance, West decided to go with a round fisheye lens-style view that zeros in on select details of the experience — and viewers are seriously confused by the creative choice.

TBH, it looks like you're watching the whole performance go down through a peep hole with occasionally views of West, and unsurprisingly, the Twitterverse is not here for the odd visual experience.

TBH, I had a hard time even getting through five minutes of it due to the telescope-like effect. However, questionable visual decisions aside, it sounds like the rest of his actual performance was well received and there were plenty of cameos of North West dancing in the background. According to Pitchfork, West performed a blend of old favorites such as "Ultralight Beam," "Power," "Fade," and "Father Stretch My Hands," as well as currently unreleased West songs, such as two tracks called "Everything We Need" and "Water."

YouTube

If you weren't at the Coachella edition of Sunday Service and are looking for a special way to commemorate the occasion, West is also offering specialty Sunday Service merch with sweatshirts ranging from $165 to $225, according to several concertgoers. There are also shirts for $70 and socks for $50.

Unfortunately, it looks like the visuals on this Sunday Service performance fell flat for some at-home views, but could West experimenting with some new music mean that the rapper's highly-anticipated upcoming album, "Yandi," be on its way sooner rather than later? Here's hoping that 'Ye fans get the musical feast they've been waiting for with none of the weird special visual effects.