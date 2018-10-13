On Friday, Oct. 12, the mini-me's of the Kardashian-Jenner clan stepped out in their hue of choice to celebrate baby True's half-birthday with pink cupcakes and photo ops galore. TBH, Khloé Kardashian's "cousin cupcake party" with True, Saint, Chicago, and the rest of the gang was too cute for words, so I'm just going to let all the photos do the talking. From the looks of it, the youngest KarJenners are already total besties, and they're making " keeping up with the kousins" the most adorable pastime.

On Friday, Khloé rang in a special milestone: Baby True's six-month birthday, which she decided to celebrate with one seriously cute guest list and the pinkest party. While the rest of us might be experiencing dropping temperatures and changing leaves now that it's October, summer weather was still very much in session in Los Angeles, which the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality used to her advantage. Kardashian held her "cousin cupcake party" outside, covering her lawn with pastel pink fluffy blankets, cupcakes piped with pink icing, and, the pièce de résistance: a three-layer birthday cake decorated with multi-colored sprinkles and generous layers of cream icing. Little True's BFFs — Kim Kardashian's kids (Saint, 2, and 9-month-old Chicago) as well as Kylie Jenner's 8-month-old daughter Stormi — twinned in tones of light pink (their favorite color, it would seem), as seen in an Instagram shared by proud mom Khloé on Friday.

"Cousin Cupcake Party!!!" she wrote, along with heart emojis, before joking, "Keeping Up With The Kousins."

The fitness guru also took to her Instagram story to share shots of the party favors as well as a photo of her playing with the little tots outside. She captioned the photo, "Best day ever."

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

While Kim Kardashian's daughter North, 5, as well as Kourtney's kids Penelope, 6, Mason, 8, and Reign, 3, were missing from the photo, Kim marked the special occasion by sharing a heartwarming shot of her eldest daughter showing baby True how to play with an activity cube. I don't know about you, but my heart is melting right now with all the cousin bonding that's happening.

Baby True's six month birthday also marked a less happy occasion for Khloé. It's also been six months since news of Tristan's Thompson's alleged cheating broke, and it appeared that the alleged infidelity was on the star's mind as she took to her Instagram story on Friday to share two motivational posts, per People.

"In 6 months time you can either be in the same place or a better place," she began. “Focus everyday on improving your Health, Wealth, and Happiness. It will take time but you can make it happen."

She then posted, "You become a master of your life when you learn how to control where your attention goes. Value what you give your energy and time to." Elite Daily reached out for further clarification on Khloé's IG Story quotes, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

These are just the latest in a flurry of cryptic messages over the past couple weeks, and fans are guessing that Kardashian is alluding to trouble in paradise with her basketball beau. On Friday, Oct. 5, People reported via an inside source that the reality star is postponing her planned move to Cleveland as she's still struggling with trust issues. That, plus a new report from E! News that claims that their relationship is "reportedly not in the best place" right now makes their future together seem uncertain. Elite Daily reached out to Khloé's rep at the time about both reports, but didn't hear back by the time of publication.

While there's no way of knowing where Kardashian and Thompson will be in another six months time, the TV personality said it best by showing that she's controlling "where [her] attention goes" and putting all her love and focus on baby True right now.