Khloé Kardashian's cryptic Instagram posts are starting to make some more sense. The reality star has been posting inspirational quotes to her Instagram story that are all about making it through tough times, causing fans to see the posts as red flags about Kardashian's personal life. According to E! News, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's relationship is reportedly "not in the best place" and that's seemingly the inspiration behind her cryptic Instagram stories. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Thompson recently moved back to Cleveland for work and Kardashian was supposed to go with him with their daughter, True, but Kardashian reportedly wasn't ready to leave, so she's still in L.A. That has left room for her insecurities about their relationship to grow a bit. According to the source, Kardashian is "still very much insecure" about being apart from Thompson following the cheating rumors scandal he caused the week Kardashian gave birth to True. The source said she's "struggling with trusting him to be on his own around other women when she isn't there." Even though she had previously committed to trying to make things work between her and True's father, it's fair if she's feeling these insecurities. I can't imagine how earth-shattering finding out your boyfriend cheated would be, much less on the week you're meant to give birth to your child together.

Kardashian has been posting words of wisdom to her Instagram story on almost a daily basis for months now.

And she's saved all of the quotes to the highlights section of her Instagram. Looking through them makes it seem like she's used these words as motivation during tough times.

Her reported relationship struggles apparently go further than just the goings-on between her and Thompson. "In addition to her own insecurities about Tristan's infidelity," the source said, "Khloé is continuing to struggle with her family's thoughts of Tristan as most of them haven't forgiven him for cheating, even though they are trying to support Khloé's decision to be with him." They continued, "Everyone in the family ultimately wants what's best for True, but they're wary that Tristan will cheat again, and they hate seeing how this is effecting Khloé." The source notes that the family member who "has been the most open-minded about Khloé and Tristan reconciling" is Kourtney Kardashian.

Another source touched on Kardashian's decision not to go to Cleveland with Thompson. "Khloé had everything planned to leave for Cleveland early last week, and decided not to go," the source told E! News. "She doesn't feel comfortable to leave her home and family in L.A. and head back to her life in Cleveland right now. She isn't ready to go." The source continued,

Khloé has had many ups and downs lately with Tristan. Her and Tristan are not in the best place currently. Khloé wants to work things out for the sake of True, but it has been very difficult recently. She has huge trust issues that she has not overcome, and it's definitely caused a rift. Khloé thought things would blow over, but she still has insecurities deep down.

It seems like Kardashian and Thompson have a lot of rebuilding still left to do after the wringer he reportedly put her through in April.