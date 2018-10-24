Can someone please tell me what is going on between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson? Because there have been a ton of rumors making the rounds lately that these two are dunzo, and I just wanna make sure my girl is OK. Like, why is KoKo still in Cali when she and baby True were reportedly supposed to join Thompson in Cleveland for the NBA season? Does this mean she is finally done with him for good? Probably not. Because judging from Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Instagram interaction, it looks like the two of them are still very much in love.

On Oct. 22, Kardashian posted a gorgeous photo of herself in a hot pink bodysuit (or maybe a swimsuit???) on her Instagram feed as a teaser for a new collab she's working on with her bestie, Malika Haqq. "I’m such a tease….," she wrote in the caption. "I can’t tell you now, but I am sooooo excited about this!!!!! Secret project is brewing with my BFF @forevermalika!!! Ahhhhhhhhh I can hardly contain my excitement!"

OK, so that's cool that she's working with Haqq and all, but what does it have to do with Thompson? Well, the Cleveland Cavaliers star showed up in the comment section, where he dropped three smiley face emojis — and they were the ones with the heart-eyes, you guys! And then — then! — KoKo responded to Thompson with two smiley, heart-eye emojis of her own.

Check it out:

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Yeah, yeah, it's all pretty cute and flirty. But what do we make of it? I mean, Kardashian did give Thompson one less heart-eye emoji than he gave her. Is this her subtle way of throwing shade? Because according to People, Koko is more than ready to move on, and a breakup between these two is going down any minute.

"She very much seems over Tristan," a source told the publication. "Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great." Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team about this report but did not hear back in time for publication.

In case you forgot, Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with True, and for the most part, she has chosen to stick by him. The heart-eye emojis came after the breakup report, so if anything, it looks, more than ever, like they're sticking together.

Neither Kardashian or Thompson have addressed the rumors that they are headed for Splitsville, but before those five little emojis showed up on her Insta, it def seemed like the Revenge Body star was getting ready to peace out.

No matter what she decides, Kardashian is reportedly focused on her own happiness now more than ever.

"She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan," the People source explained. "She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest."

I totally get it. I mean, just look at these two:

Focusing on the happy things looks so good on you, mama! I'd give this post 10 smiley, heart-eye emojis, at least!