Everything is normal with Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, which means nothing is normal. After Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant with their daughter True, fans have watched as the couple has seemingly attempted to work things out, changed their minds, and then changed their minds again. According to new reports, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's breakup could happen at any moment, which unfortunately wouldn't shock anyone. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian's team for comment on her relationship status with Thompson but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans were truly stunned when videos surfaced of Thompson seemingly kissing other women in a nightclub. Simultaneously, Kardashian was going into labor with True in Cleveland, Ohio, where she moved to be with her professional NBA player boyfriend. Originally, folks thought a breakup was inevitable, but Kardashian surprised everyone when she stuck by Thompson's side. Back in May, sources claimed Kardashian wanted to work things out for the sake of her new daughter. An insider told E!,

Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True. Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family.

Well, it looks like that ship is reportedly sailing.

As of late October 2018, new reports are saying Kardashian "very much seems over Tristan." An insider told People magazine, “Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.”

Today, Kardashian lives in Los Angeles and Thompson is still located in Cleveland. “It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland,” says the source. “She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan.”

Reportedly, Kardashian's main focus is on True. The insider continued, "It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it. She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest."

Of course, fans are glued to their televisions as Season 15 of KUWTK unfold. This season not only covers Kardashian's pregnancy and the birth of True, but will also feature the family learning about Thompson's alleged cheating. In a trailer for KUWTK, Khloé's sister Kim is heard saying, "They have another video of him... unfollowed. I hate him. Sorry, not sorry."

Later, Khloé's mom, Kris Jenner, sits in disbelief with her boyfriend Corey Gamble and says, "These guys are, like, always going for sloppy seconds." Whatever that means.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

A source previously told People, "Khloé isn’t saying that she and Tristan split. It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship. And, she seems fine about this.”

For now, all fans can do is watch and wait. Sigh.