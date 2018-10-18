It must be exhausting to be Khloé Kardashian this year. While the new mom and reality TV star certainly looks like she's thriving, the media will not leave her relationship with her boyfriend and daughter's father, Tristan Thompson, alone. Not for nothing, the guy did reportedly cheat on her. Ever since then, fans keep asking — is Khloé Kardashian going to break up with Tristan Thompson? Sometimes it looks like yes. Other times it looks like no. The latest update says she's "not sure." Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's team for comment on the cheating rumors but did not hear back by the time of publication.

If you own a TV, phone, or computer, you heard about Thompson reportedly cheating on Kardashian during her pregnancy with their daughter, True. Videos surfaced of the professional NBA player seemingly kissing other women which promptly led to fan outrage. Virtually at the same time, Kardashian went into labor. For the longest time, fans watched as she quietly made efforts to keep her family together. There was definitely pushback from her family, though Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans know Thompson was (is?) slowly making his way back into the family's good graces. But then...

In September 2018, new photos surfaced of Thompson leaving a club. In the picture posted by Cosmopolitan, there are two women seen to the right of the frame who were rumored to be waiting for him. Some people are crying "cheater!" again, though it's not confirmed who the women are, if they know Thompson at all, and if they were actually waiting for him. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams regarding the rumors, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

According to a source who spoke with People magazine, the latest wave of rumors isn't enough to make Kardashian officially call it off... yet.

"Khloé isn’t saying that she and Tristan split," said the source. "It seems she hasn’t decided yet what she wants to do about their relationship, and she seems fine about this.”

There is one new update, though. Reportedly, Kardashian was initially planning on returning to her home she shares with Thompson in Cleveland, Ohio where he plays for the Cavaliers. However, People reports that the move is now on hold. For now, she'll be staying in Los Angeles with True. The source added, "Her family is happy that she is still in L.A. and wants her around for as long as possible. No one is pushing for her to go back to Cleveland to be with Tristan. This will be her decision to make."

Previously, a different insider told People Kardashian is torn about where to live, explaining, "It’s, of course, difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad.” They added, “Khloé still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going]. The move is postponed for now. She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A."

Oof. While fans continue to wonder about Kardashian's relationship status, the new mom keeps it positive and real on social media. If you follow her, you know she regularly posts inspiring quotes and messages, Good American apparel updates, and amazing pictures and videos of True.

Girl, we are here for you. For real.