New mom Khloé Kardashian is TIRED, fam, and she is living proof that even celebrities are human. And we, as humans, can sometimes make mistakes. Very, very hilarious mistakes. Let's be real: How many of us forget which day of the week it is? I'm not going to lie, I do this *maybe* about once a week. I'm no longer in school, where I had to write the date up on the top right corner. Don't @ me. And it turns out that I'm clearly not the only one, because Khloé Kardashian forgot True Thompson's birthday and the tweets about it are actually making me laugh out loud.

As a new mom, things can get exhausting, having a newborn to feed, burp, and generally just try to keep alive. (So much credit for that, BTW.) And Khloé Kardashian is right in the thick of it, having her daughter, True Thompson, mere weeks ago. But she did find some time to hit up Twitter on Thursday, May 10, and wanted to tell the world how much time has flown since True's arrival. She wrote,

I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut

So. Damn. Precious.

Except for one small thing: Khloé Kardashian gave birth to True Thompson on April 12, not April 10, as Kardashian suggested.

Now, before ANYONE thinks to wonder how a person can forget their child's birthdate, remember that this baby is a 1-MONTH-OLD, meaning Khloé's life is probably nothing but waking up every two hours to the sound of blood-curdling screams, then pacing around the house for what probably feels like an eternity to get the kid to sleep, literally on repeat. If that were me, I'd probably wouldn't even remember my own name, let alone what date it was.

One fan corrected Khloé, and she then sent out another tweet on Thursday, May 10, that said,

Guess what… until this tweet I thought it was the 12th the entire day lol so, technically you are right. Lol I’m so immersed in feedings, sleeping and diaper -REPEAT!! Wow lol ok so we have two days

Girl, no need to explain to me. I don't even have a kid and I barely remember what day it is.

But True's first month of life actually comes at a good time — just in time for Khloé Kardashian's first Mother's Day. She posted her Mother's Day plans on her app, and honestly, they sound exactly how I like to spend every day: by "hibernating." Jealous doesn't even begin to cover it. She wrote,

I've always loved Mother's Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, [grandma] MJ and my sisters -- but this year will be even more special because now I'm a mommy, too! As of now, there aren't any special plans (that I know of, LOL). I'm really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her.

Cute!

And even though Khloé hasn't revealed a photo of her daughter's face, on May 10, she *did* share a photo of True Thompson on her Snapchat — but don't get your hopes up thinking that we'd actually see her up close and personal.

She posted two videos to her Snapchat Story that talked about how she finally got the all-clear to exercise after having True, and then posted two selfies, where you can see True's teeny, tiny arm:

Khloé Kardashian / Snapchat

While that doesn't seem like nearly enough to show the world, I'm just going to take it, because something is better than nothing, right?

Maybe on her 1-month birthday — the real day — we'll get to see a photo of little True. Just think about it, Khloé, OK?