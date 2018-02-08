Khloe Kardashian Considered Surrogacy Before Getting Pregnant, According To This Interview
Remember when we thought the idea of three Kardashian-Jenners expecting a baby at the same time was out of the question? Like, how could this be? Well, it be. Kim welcomed her third baby via surrogate on Jan. 15, Kylie gave birth to Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, and now we're just waiting on Khloé. With all these babies — I honestly can't imagine Keeping Up With The Kardashians ever ending. While we wait eagerly for Khloé's little bundle of joy, the starlet has been very open about her journey. In fact, Khloé Kardashian considered surrogacy at one point, she revealed during a recent interview.
You have to hand it to Khloé — since she has decided to share her pregnancy with fans, the reality star has been extremely open about it. Khloé has admitted to struggling with fertility in the past, and revealed during an interview that she actually did consider surrogacy at one time. However, her pregnancy came as such a "surprise," that Khloé never really had time to explore surrogacy as a viable option. She said during an interview on ITV's Lorraine,
Khloé seems so, so happy with where life has taken her. It's safe to say that fans are equally excited for KoKo. When asked what it's been like to have her supporters "rejoicing" alongside of her, Khloé responded,
Khloé's life is definitely under a microscope, and the positive reaction to her pregnancy is pretty amazing to see. The Kardashian officially let fans in on her journey Dec. 20, 2017. She took to Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy. The caption of her black-and-white baby bump photo said,
Khloé is enjoying pregnancy, but she is "ready" for motherhood. She explained,
If you've been a fan of KoKo's and have watched KUWTK for awhile, Khloé being ready for motherhood comes as no surprise. However, she's had about enough of the friendly advice she's been getting from Kourtney. She divulged in true Khloé fashion,
All is fair between sisters. Khloé is obviously doing great and taking her pregnancy one day at a time. We have Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and now we're just waiting for baby Kardashian-Thompson.
