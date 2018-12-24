No good deed goes unpunished, as they say, and no one knows that better than the Kardashians. When you're part of a family as highly publicized as they are, there's always gonna be someone who has a negative opinion about whatever you choose do to with your life. With all the excitement surrounding the 2018 Christmas card that Kim dropped on her Instagram this morning, you know there were bound to be a few disgruntled fans who assumed Kendall was outright excluded from being in the photo. Luckily, Khloe Kardashian clapped back at haters of the 2018 Christmas card, and it is so satisfying to see. Say what you want about the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but you can't deny that they know how to serve a seething clap back.

With that being said, in such a gorgeous and lively Christmas card that includes everyone but Kendall and Kris, you have to wonder if there's a deeper reason behind their strange absence. Obviously the details surrounding the 2018 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card are nobody's business but their own, but it does present a mystery. Armed at the ready with an explanation for this, Kim quickly explained on her twitter account:

This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town. But The day of this card last minute realized we were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us. Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas

Sounds reasonable enough, right? Well, not everyone got the memo, because soon after the photo was posted, fans began pouring over their comment sections with questions and expressions of their confusion.

One fan even went so far as to write "poor Kenny" on Khloe's Instagram post of the Christmas card, launching Khloe into a frustrated response. After explaining that Kendall opted out of being in the photo all on her own, Khloe wrote: "Man you guys are dramatic even for a f**king Christmas card!! Lol Damned if we do and damned if we don't. Just enjoy the f**king photo."

Point taken, Khloe! As the old saying goes: "When you assume, you make an *ss out of you and me." I'm just full of adages today, you guys.

Some fans even wondered if the Christmas card was photoshopped, to which Khloe responded: "this was such a crazy photo to try to get with all of these kids. No they are not photo shopped in. This is an actual picture" Damn, I bet Khloe is just trying to relax on Christmas and instead, she's answering a million questions she wasn't expecting to receive. Such is the Kardashian life, am I right?

kendalljenner on Instagram

Claims of the Christmas card being photoshopped amused Kendall to no end, however. After news of this rumor began to spread, Kendall seemingly took the bait by posting a few photos of her being photoshopped into the Christmas card on her Instagram story. One photo includes Kendall's roughly cropped out head floating over the rest of her family. Another reveals Kendall's face superimposed over everyone else's. In the last photo in her Instagram story series, an image of Kendall lying down on the floor is pasted to the right of the family. You gotta love a sense of humor, right?