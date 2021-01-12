New year, new skincare haul so 2021 is, hopefully, the year of healthy, glowing skin and that alone, particularly if you add Keys Soulcare's first skincare collection to your arsenal. Come Jan. 14, Alicia Keys' lifestyle beauty brand is launching a whopping six new products that, when used alone or separately, will calm and soothe your skin — even when the world around you may not feel particularly calming or soothing. Combine these effects with powerhouse, clean ingredients and soul-empowering affirmations, and what you get is naturally radiant skin and a whole lot of self-care.

Since its inception, Keys Soulcare has positioned skin care and the rituals that surround it as acts of self-love. This ideology is the through-line in everything from Keys Soulcare's online community to its first ritual — consisting of a face cream, a candle, and a facial roller — released in early December 2020. Those first offerings, of course, can be used separately, but when used in tandem, they create a sensorial experience designed to offer you a serene moment to yourself to recharge.

While the first skin care-focused collection is a bit larger, it consists of multiple skin-soothing steps to add to, refine, revamp, or start building a meaningful skin care ritual you'll want to spend time on. Available on Ulta.com and KeysSoulcare.com and priced accessibly from $12 to $38, the first Keys Soulcare collection will help you make way for radiant, healthy skin and the self-love we could all use right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Affirmation: You are devoted to this moment.

Unlike most pore cleansers on the market that make your skin feel stripped and tight, the Keys Soulcare Golden Cleanser ($20, Keys Soulcare) boasts a soothing, gentle effect while it removes makeup and cleanses the skin. It's formulated with turmeric and chamomile to calm the skin, as well as manuka honey, which is a strong moisturizer and rich in antioxidants.

Affirmation: I welcome all circumstances as catalysts for change.​

This version of the Skin Transformation Cream ($30, Keys Soulcare) is the same as the one you know and love from the brand, but it's formulated without fragrance, perfect if your skin is particularly sensitive. The bakuchiol (a natural alternative to retinol) in the formula gently works to even out skin tone and texture, while humectant hyaluronic acid and ceramides ensure skin is moisturized from the skin barrier to the surface.

Affirmation: I am layered, complex, and divine.

The Be Luminous Exfoliator ($22, Keys Soulcare) comes in powder form and is water-activated, transforming into a creamy foam when lathered into the skin. Containing Japanese hojicha powder, mung beans, oats and lactic acid, this product softly sloughs off dead skin to reveal your natural radiance underneath.

Affirmation: I walk in my own strength.

Made with manuka honey, activated charcoal, gold foil, and sandalwood fragrance, the Harmony Mask ($28, Keys Soulcare) is a full face mask meant to purify and balance the skin, while boosting its radiance. Leave it on for about 10 minutes two to three times a week to help nourish your natural glow.

Affirmation: I surround myself with things that are good for me.

A fitting affirmation for a skin-loving balm. The Comforting Balm ($12, Keys Soulcare) is a multipurpose product, perfect to use anywhere you'd like a little bit of extra hydration — from your lips to your elbows to your feet. Powerful moisturizing ingredients like Rose of Jericho, shea butter, avocado oil, and camellia seed oil all work in tandem to provide skin with deep hydration, without feeling heavy or greasy.

Affirmation: I am as free as the air.

Last but certainly not least, the Reviving Aura Mist ($22, Keys Soulcare) is an excellent desk, backpack, purse, or nightstand companion when you just need a little refreshing spritz of moisture. The mist is rose-scented and infused with witch hazel and Rose of Jericho for a delightfully sensorial experience.