After weeks of anticipation, Keys Soulcare's first batch of offerings are finally here to deliver a new ritual to your skincare routine — one that smells pretty damn good, if I do say so myself. While the first three products can be used separately, the purpose of the three being used in conjunction as a "ritual" stems from Alicia Keys' desire to carve out a serene moment in time just for herself — something she hopes others will do, too. "What I've realized is I need to be able to have the space for myself — I need to be able to have a few minutes," said Keys during a live-streamed launch event with press. "It doesn't have to be forever, but a few minutes really to really take care of the outer and the inner."

The first Key Soulcare products and ritual couldn't have come at a more perfect time, as we all retreat inside for the winter, light a candle, and moisturize all our worries away. Even more, each offering is cruelty-free and comes with an accompanying mantra, adding to the appeal of a little self-love session.

First in the lineup: the Keys Soulcare Skin Transformation Cream ($30, Keys Soulcare). The rich facial moisturizer's mantra is "I welcome all circumstances as catalysts for change." The formula, developed in partnership with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Renée Snyder, co-founder of clean beauty pioneer W3LL PEOPLE, combines known powerhouse ingredients like bakuchiol, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid with the crystal malachite, known for its transformative energy. Together, these ingredients work to deliver noticeable hydration and radiance, while targeting uneven skin texture in the process.

Courtesy of Keys Soulcare

Following the Skin Transformation Cream is the Obsidian Facial Roller ($25, Keys Soulcare), with the mantra, "I am strong, capable and unstoppable." (Negativity everywhere is quaking.) Made when hot, volcanic lava is cooled into glass, obsidian crystals are said to repel negative energy, while grounding you in the present and in tranquility. As far as your skin goes, you can use the Obsidian Facial Roller alone or, even better, after the Skin Transformation Cream to cool, de-puff, and further revitalize the skin.

Finally, the fire first ritual is topped off with the Sage + Oat Milk Candle ($38, Keys Soulcare), which has a scent so mesmerizing, I burned through one in about a week. With the mantra, "I shine at full wattage," consider the Sage + Oat Milk candle the ultimate marker of you time. Light it at the beginning of your ritual to put you in the right, relaxed headspace to devote some time to yourself. Light it after to do the same, or, hell, light it any time you want to feel enveloped by the deep, smoky warmth of sage and the light, sweetness of oat milk.

You can head to the Keys Soulcare website and the Ulta Beauty website right now to snag this first ritual and gift yourself or your loved ones some much-needed pockets of peace. Oh, and prepare for even more Keys Soulcare offerings to come